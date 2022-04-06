The past and the future crossed paths at the Southern football fieldhouse Wednesday.
While Jaguars of the recent past like Ja’Tyre Carter and Devon Benn performed for NFL scouts and personnel, the 2022 Southern team got bumped to a 5 a.m. practice and coach Eric Dooley said his players didn’t bat an eye.
The team continues to grow, Dooley said, toward Saturday’s spring game set for 3 p.m. in A.W. Mumford Stadium.
Dooley continues to watch the quarterback position closely. At the beginning of spring practice three weeks ago he said he wants to name a starter when the Jaguars wrap things up.
Senior holdover Bubba McDaniel seemed to surge in the past two weeks but Dooley said junior college transfer BeSean McCray has been making progress since last Saturday’s 100-play scrimmage.
“I finally got a chance to see BeSean do some things he’s capable of,” Dooley said. “He’s just more comfortable and you forget you only get 15 practices. The world isn’t going to turn around in those days but they are making strides. Bubba has grown has well. Those two have separated themselves. (Harold) Blood is still a young guy. He’s practically still in his freshman year.”
Two other key positions on offense are on the line where the Jaguars have center Dallas Black, left guard Brian Williams and right tackle Jeremiah Stafford back. Stafford has been working at right guard when Florida Atlantic transfer Eli Fields slides in at right tackle. Ohio transfer Bryce McNair has worked at both tackle spots with Cherlson Paul getting work on the left side.
“No one is in the lead at left tackle, but that’s a money spot because we’ve got right-handed quarterbacks,” Dooley said of the vacancy left by Ja’Tyre Carter, who did not allow a sack last season. “You need two guys because we are a fast-paced offense that likes to run a lot of plays.
“Eli Fields is also there. He has a lot of experience, great size and he moves well. We feel Stafford can play the guard and tackle. We’re trying to get the best five. Bryce McNair at RT. We tried him at LT and he did an excellent job. We want those guys to do multiple things and play multiple positions.”
Making a push on defense is Kristian Davis at cornerback opposite last year’s starter Glenn Brown. Dooley also complimented Mississippi State transfer Joshua Shorts in the secondary.
“Davis is, long and rangy, and plays well,” Dooley said. “He’s young and very athletic. Joshua Short also is physical and shows why he signed at a Power Five school. He has potential. They are learning how to work together.”
Tucker to the portal
Defensive back OJ Tucker tweeted his goodbyes to Southern after three seasons. The Iowa State transfer said Tuesday he plans to enter the transfer portal. Tucker played seven games in 2019 and had eight tackles but played little in the past two seasons.