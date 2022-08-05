Coming out of St. James High School four years ago, Jason Dumas was an all-state defensive tackle who could hardly get a nibble from college recruiters because of his size.
He had two offers that quickly became one when Kent State said he was too small for their switch to a 3-4 defensive set.
The only one left was Prairie View’s first-year coach Eric Dooley who welcomed the then 5-foot-10, 230-pound fireplug with open arms.
Now Dooley is hoping the two-time All-SWAC “little man” will play big in one season with the Jaguars. Dumas followed the only college coach he knew to Baton Rouge for a chance to come home.
“Coach Dooley, that’s my head coach,” Dumas said. “He’s God-driven, the same thing with me. I’ve got older parents in their 60s, and we prayed for what was best. I wanted to be closer to them with COVID-19 happening.
“Last year I told them to just watch it on TV. I missed seeing them in the stands, every time I’d make a play and come to the sidelines, I’d look for them and miss that. I gave PV four years. Thank God I got a COVID year, and it was a perfect opportunity for me to come back.”
In the past two seasons at Prairie View, Dumas used his leverage, quickness, and smarts to become one of the league’s best defensive linemen. Over the past two years he’s had 16 sacks among his 29½ tackles for loss. Defensive line is one of the places Dooley wanted to start his rebuild.
“Jason Dumas will have a huge impact,” Dooley said. “He’s a great football player, a guy who understands what it takes. He’s a student of the game who excels on and off the field. It’s an honor to have a guy of that magnitude.”
Dooley said the versatile Dumas can play end and tackle but is ticketed for the inside spot. Southern players remember how disruptive he was in the Jaguars 48-21 loss to Prairie View in October when Dumas had two sacks and a forced fumble.
Southern center Dallas Black, who battled him head-to-head that night, knew him well long before.
“He’s a smart player who gives 110% every snap,” Black said. “We had some battles when he was at Prairie View and we were in the same district in high school (McMain vs. St. James). I’m glad to have him on my team.”
Dumas has been well-received and has already moved into a leadership position despite arriving after spring practice.
“My mindset was to come in and lead,” Dumas said. “It’s my environment. A couple of the guys knew me, I went to school with them. It’s home. At PV it was a battle against Southern every time.
“Being a leader is what coach Dooley asked of me. Everywhere I go I try to be a leader. Lead my guys, my D-line. I hope they look at me as someone with something good to offer.”
Defensive tackles do a lot of the dirty work on defense so others can grab statistics. Dumas’ presence could help free up end Jordan Lewis, who has 34 career sacks going into his senior year, but had a sub-par season in 2022.
“With Jason I won’t be getting double-teamed as much,” Lewis said. “It feels good when you’ve got a star player next to you and you get the connection.”
Dumas said the Jaguars defense will be far better, particularly his position group. Southern lost Davin Cotton for the season to rehabilitating a knee injury, but Dumas pairing with Camron Peterson and improved depth should make them tougher up front.
“Our D-line, we’re raw,” Dumas said. “This D-line is really challenging. The guy in back of me can play, never had that. He’s keeping me on my toes. It’s crazy with this talent.”
Although at 280 pounds he’s not exactly little, Dumas said Dooley likes to tweak him to remind him how far he’s come as a player and Dumas gives it right back.
“He will still call me little man sometimes,” Dumas said. “I’ll be messing with him calling him little man back. I’ll say ‘you’re a real little man’.”
“But it’s all good. I need it, I’m thankful because it (being smaller) brought the best out of me. I wanted to see how great I can be. At first it was me proving them wrong, now it’s me seeing how good I can be.”