The Southern baseball team's opening weekend at Oklahoma has been wiped out.
Because of the effects of this week's extreme winter weather, the Sooners were forced to cancel a three-game series with the Jaguars, which was supposed to begin Friday.
Oklahoma will instead face Wichita State in a neutral-site series at Round Rock, Texas.
“The University of Oklahoma baseball team has changed its schedule for the opening weekend of college baseball season due to the winter weather in the Norman area and the continued forecast for the region,” OU said in a release.
The Jaguars are searching for a late replacement to play weekend.
Southern is its first season under interim coach Chris Crenshaw, the former Jaguars pitcher who has taken over after coach Kerrick Jackson took a job this offseason with Major League Baseball.
The Jaguars' next scheduled game is Feb. 23 against LSU at Alex Box Stadium.