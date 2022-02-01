Southern University will play five home games as part of its 2022 football schedule, but a sixth also will be in Baton Rouge at a crosstown location.
The historic first meeting between Southern and LSU on Sept. 10 highlights the Jaguars’ 11-game slate, which includes five games in A.W. Mumford Stadium.
“One of the things I was excited about is we were able to have five home contests,” Southern athletic director Roman Banks said. “I thought it was really important. We had six home games last year, and I wanted to go back-to-back with at least five. That’s hard to do.”
First-year coach Eric Dooley and the Jaguars open the season Sept. 3 at home with Florida Memorial University, a private HBCU school in Live Oak, Florida, that competes in the NAIA Sun Conference. FMU re-established its program in 2020 after a 62-year hiatus and finished 2-9 in 2021.
The Jaguars then make the trip to Tiger Stadium to play LSU under first-year coach Brian Kelly in the Tigers' home opener.
“This game is bigger than football,” Banks said. ‘We’re going to work with LSU to make sure both communities are involved. The bands are going to work together, and we are going to engage in having a big fanfare. Our athletes have never had the opportunity to play LSU. We’ll finally get this opportunity.”
The LSU game will be followed by the Southwestern Athletic Conference opener at the Arlington Classic where Southern takes on Texas Southern at Globe Life Park for the second consecutive season. The game is usually played in late October as part of the Texas State Fair, but that changed this season.
“The game last year was exciting and added another layer,” he said. “The business community has gotten behind it quite a bit. We won’t have to compete against the State Fair and the Cowboys. People can make their arrangements early. The game will create its own excitement.”
After an open date Sept. 24, Arkansas-Pine Bluff visits in the home SWAC opener (Oct. 1). Then Southern travels to Prairie View (Oct. 8), where Dooley coached the previous four seasons. Southern returns home to play rival Alcorn State (Oct. 15).
After a home contest with non-conference Virginia University of Lynchburg (Oct. 22), the Jaguars make road stops at Jackson State (Oct. 29) and Florida A&M (Nov. 5).
Southern closes out its home schedule against Mississippi Valley State (Nov. 12) and has another open date Nov. 19 before the annual Bayou Classic meeting with Grambling at the Caesars Superdome on Nov. 26.
Southern University 2022 football schedule
Sept. 3 Florida Memorial University
Sept. 10 at LSU
Sept. 17 vs. Texas Southern (Arlington, Texas)
Sept. 24 Open
Oct. 1 Arkansas-Pine Bluff
Oct. 8 at Prairie View
Oct. 15 Alcorn State
Oct. 22 Virginia University of Lynchburg
Oct. 29 at Jackson State
Nov. 5 at Florida A&M
Nov. 12 Mississippi Valley State
Nov. 19 Open
Nov. 26 vs. Grambling, Bayou Classic (New Orleans)