BIRMINGHAM, Ala. — This time, the cats ran out of lives.
The Southern baseball team, after making a habit of coming from behind, lost in the championship game of the Southwestern Athletic Conference tournament, falling 6-5 in 14 innings to Alabama State at Regions Field.
Four hours and 53 minutes after the first pitch, the Hornets ended the game by turning an unconventional third-to-first double play. ASU’s Corey King belted a double to center field to drive in teammate Ian Matos, who reached on an infield single.
The Jaguars hold a record 19 SWAC championships, including titles in 2019 and 2020. Southern was bidding for its third straight SWAC title in as many tourney appearances.
Coach Chris Crenshaw and his squad were visibly disappointed.
“This sucks,” he said. “We left everything that we had on the field. We made every possible move we could make to win that game. Baseball happened today.”
The game was tied three times in regulation play and once again at 5-5 after 13 innings. Trenton Jamison’s chopper to second yielded an error that gave Alabama State a 5-4 lead.
The Jaguars tied the game when a run scored as Gustavo Nava Sanchez hit into a bases loaded double play with no outs. That rally ended after an intentional walk to Tremaine Spears and a fly out by Quincy Smith II.
“It was a back-and-forth game,” Crenshaw said. “I (said) yesterday it was gonna be a battle of getting hits in scoring position and two-out hitting. That's what it comes down to.”
The Southern coach said he and his team had enough of what it took to notch the victory.
“We just didn't get it done,” he said. “They were battling. They made some tough pitches. We had some really good at-bats. We just weren't on the winning side today. This is a learning lesson. We'll learn from this and we'll be better next year.”
Crenshaw took no consolation in placing second.
“The goal was to get back here and win it,” he said. “We came up short. I hope (the Jaguar players) take this and work on some things over the summer. When we get back together in the fall, we'll be ready to work on it again. Put this one behind us.”
Southern placed three players on the all-tournament team — pitcher Joseph Battaglia, third baseman Hunter Tabb and first baseman O’Neill Burgos. ASU pitcher Breon Pooler was tabbed the most valuable player. He scattered six hits over 5 2/3 innings Sunday with four strikeouts and one walk.
For the tournament, the senior right-hander pitched 13 innings, allowing nine hits, two runs, two earned runs while walking four and striking out six.