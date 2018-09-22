1. What we learned
When Southern’s defense is hot, it’s hot. The Jaguars got burned for three touchdowns early on Saturday, but once they settled down, Alabama A&M was completely at their mercy. Quarterback Aqeel Glass was no pushover, either. What might have been the most impressive, though, was that Southern finally got to show off its speed and physicality up front against a team of its level, and they did not disappoint.
2. What’s trending
Those slow starts on both sides of the ball are killing Southern right now. They’ve been able to survive against Langston and Alabama A&M with second half rallies, but that won’t always be there to save them against better competition and the Jaguars know it. Coach Dawson odums has already tried to adjust the practice schedule to accommodate players with later games, but it might take more than that to fix the problem.
3. Final thoughts
Southern still has a long way to go before they contend for the program’s first SWAC title since 2013. As they have all season, the Jaguars got better as the game went on and they showed bright spots at times. But four turnovers will ruin just about any team. Unfortunately, next week against Alcorn State poses to be a tough test of where they are right now.