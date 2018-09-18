It took a while for Cesar Barajas to get comfortable at Southern.
If every person from his hometown of Arcadia, Florida, filed into A.W. Mumford Stadium, they would barely take up a quarter of the 28,500 seats.
As a freshman last season, Barajas struggled to see the field anywhere — and when he did, it often didn’t go well.
He missed his one field-goal attempt, and one of his four kickoffs sailed out of bounds. His lone punt traveled a total of 33 yards. He was, however, 2 for 2 on extra points.)
Barajas was nervous playing in front of all those people and with college players coming at him. It didn’t help, either, that Southern coach Dawson Odums — known for his often intense demeanor — serves as special teams coach over the kickers.
Going into this season, Barajas was looking for a way to contribute more.
What he saw on the roster was a possible opening. Southern used four punters last season, including a walk-on fifth-year senior who finished the year in Murphy Nash. More often than not, Southern's punting unit was a team weakness.
So Barajas worked on punting.
“I took the offseason as a way to learn,” he said. “I’d say, ‘What can I do to contribute more?’
“I worked on having more technique and consistent punting-wise. Just trying to be more patient and not rush anything. To be honest, it just came to where I was training every day to get better in my craft and I improved a lot from the previous year.”
Comfort is no longer a concern for Barajas.
Amid a pair of lopsided losses against FBS schools and a less-than-stellar 33-18 win against NAIA Langston last week, the Southern punt unit, led by Barajas, has been one of the few areas to get high praise from Odums.
While the Jaguars started slowly against Langston in their home opener at A.W. Mumford Stadium, Barajas consistently pinned the Lions back deep in their own territory with his booming foot.
Each of his first three punts were downed inside the 20-yard line, with two stopping at the 1. It was a repeat of his three punts downed inside the 20 the previous week at Louisiana Tech.
He was so effective, Langston return man Glenn Irons stopped letting balls bounce on punts, choosing instead to make risky dives at the ball even in the middle of crowded coverage.
None of the punts was returned, and none of the drives they started resulted in points for Langston.
“I took that as an accomplishment,” Barajas said. “They saw what I could do and they were trying to find ways to keep me from doing it. but then I can find more ways to counterattack.”
The Jaguars (1-2) open Southwestern Athletic Conference play in Mobile, Alabama, against Alabama A&M at 4 p.m. Saturday.
Through three games, Barajas is on pace for the best season any Southern punter produced in recent memory.
Since 2011, the Jaguars haven't averaged more than 37.1 yards per punt, including five seasons in which they failed to average more than 33 yards.
Southern averaged 31.1 yards last season, the second-worst mark in the SWAC.
“I think as a freshman, the game is always challenging," Odums said. "But as you grow up, you get accustomed to being in big games, the environment, the game day preparation. I think he's more comfortable now. He understands we're trusting him to do a job and he's prepared to do it."