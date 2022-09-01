What’s at stake
A good start to the Eric Dooley era at Southern is vital. The new regime holds much promise for the Jaguars to return to the days a Pete Richardson as an elite HBCU football program. Dooley has been careful not to take his first opponent for granted and the players have followed suit. Ticket sales and interest have spiked which should ensure a strong turnout and a lively A.W. Mumford Stadium. Fans swill expect fireworks before, and after, but also during the game with Dooley’s high-octane attack. A defense that can create turnovers and complement the offense is a must to create balance and a consistent special teams can also play a significant role. Spot the ball.
Key matchup
Southern LT Bryce McNair vs. FMU DE Antwan Davis: McNair is a transfer from Ohio and a newcomer who steps in at the for Ja’Tyre Carter at a key position protecting the quarterback’s blind side. He will be facing the Sun Conference Player of the Week Davis who had an active game with four sacks among his eight tackles. McNair won his job early in camp and has held on toe make the offensive line one of the team’s strongest position groups.
Players to watch
Jaguars: Eric Dooley’s new offense will debut, but RB Jerodd Sims is healthy and could be a better fit for it than some think. A power running back with good hands and speed will be effective in the open field with his powerful running style making him hard to bring down one-on-one. DE Jordan Lewis will be an interesting development since he appeared to be playing more linebacker than defensive end in Southern’s scrimmage. He will apparently line up at end in passing situations when Southern goes to a third-and-long package but he may pop up in many different roles on either side.
Lions: Last week’s opener was big for QB Antoine Williams, who connected on 25 of 36 passes for 382 yards and three touchdowns. He also threw a pair of picks so Southern could look to exploit him there. Davis had the sacks but LB Joshua Mimms was all over the field with nine tackles and a fumble recovery. Southern will have to get a hat on him for the running game to provide balance.
Facts and figures
Southern is 14-1 against teams from Division II or lower. The only loss was 31-7 to Division II Arkansas Monticello in 2010. ... Troy transfer CB Terence Dunlap and Iowa State transfer LB Daeshawn Davis were not listed on the Southern roster this week. Both are likely having eligibility issues. ... FMU was 10 of 18 on third down and three for three on fourth down in its opener. ... Guards Bernard Childs and Brian Williams were missing in the scrimmage two weeks ago and their status is unknown. ... TE Ethan Howard (ankle) and RB Kobe Dillon (knee) were out of practice last week and their status is questionable. ... The last time Southern opened at home was 2017 against South Carolina State. ... FMU’s Bobby Rome II is in his first season as the Lions’ head coach.
Numbers worth knowing
14 – Penalties by the Lions for 99 yards in last week’s opener
40 – Number of Louisiana players on Southern’s opening game roster
160 – Games Eric Dooley coached at Southern as an assistant
Prediction and why
Southern 47, Florida Memorial 13
The Jaguars will come out fast and strong and show little mercy in the early going with its overmatched foe. Eric Dooley can send skill players, including quarterbacks, out in waves with everyone out to prove himself to get as many snaps as possible as the season moves on. Look for multiple quarterbacks to play after starter Besean McCray gets the home team to a safe lead. The front seven on defense should create pressure and force the visitors into mistakes with a secondary that has something to prove. The Jaguar coaching staff will respect their opponent but also will want to see which players and be depended on with SWAC play beginning two weeks later. Lots of Jaguars will get snaps.