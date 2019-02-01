The Southern men’s basketball team won’t have trouble finding its way to Alcorn State for its Southwestern Athletic Conference contest on Saturday, but the Jaguars are still searching for a way to consistently play their best.
The trip to Lorman, Mississippi, will be the only game of the week for Southern, as its men’s and women’s teams will have Monday off. At Alcorn, action begins at 3 p.m. Saturday with the women’s game, and the men’s contest is scheduled to follow at 5:30 p.m.
The men’s team had hopes of lengthening a two-game winning streak on last week’s road swing through Alabama. Instead, the Jaguars played a pair of games that intermittently featured competitive play, but not enough to secure a win.
Southern (3-18, 2-6 SWAC) led by as many as seven points in the first half at Alabama State before falling behind by 10 in the second half. The Jaguars cut their deficit to two points twice in the final minute but were unable to get a defensive stop either time in a 68-62 loss.
Against Alabama State, the conference’s second-place team, Southern scored the game’s first eight points on its way to a 15-2 first-half lead. Again, the second half was a different story, when Southern trailed by as many as 12 points.
The Jaguars could only get as close as three points in the late stages before falling 69-65.
“We’re not really that deep,” Southern coach Sean Woods said.” Any type of substitution or foul trouble hinders us. Our guys are playing as hard as they possible can play, and they’re giving me maximum effort. We just have to find a way to sustain and close out games.”
One factor for Southern has been the departure of senior guard Eddie Reese, who left the team before last week’s road trip for undisclosed reasons. Reese was among the team’s scoring leaders at 13.2 points per game and had last seen action in a 69-63 loss at Grambling on Jan. 12.
The Jaguars have turned to three walk-ons — junior Destin Dunton and freshmen Brendon Brooks and Isaiah Rollins —- to help pick up the slack. Dunton has stepped into the starting lineup.
“We’ve been through some personnel changes, and now we’re playing guys that wouldn’t normally play,” Woods said. “The good thing is they’re getting experience, so hopefully in the second half of the season we can be better because of it. We’re playing hard enough, but we’re not playing smart enough.”
Graduate transfer Hassan Hussein battled a leg injury in the early part of the season and has improved his play in recent weeks. Hussein scored a team-high 17 points against Alabama State.
“He’s still not 100 percent, but he’s giving us more than he has been, which is a welcome addition,” Woods said. “He’s so skilled offensively, but his lateral quickness is not as good as it needs to be because of that leg.”
Women
The Southern women picked up a 54-50 win at Alabama A&M before seeing their six-game winning streak snapped in a 78-61 loss at Alabama State.
Still, Southern (9-10, 6-2) is alone in first place in the SWAC standings. The Jaguars have a half-game lead over Grambling, Prairie View and Alabama State, who are all 5-2.
Against Alcorn State (3-17, 2-6), Southern will face the conference’s top rebounding team. The Braves average 40.9 rebounds per game while Southern sits at 33.8.
Forwards Toddriana Isler (6.9 rebounds per game) and Diamond Hall (6.2) lead Alcorn on the boards. Southern’s Taneara Moore leads the Jaguars with 4.8 rebounds.