Andriana Avent poured in 32 points as Texas Southern pulled away from the Southern women’s basketball team in the fourth quarter in an 87-77 win in Houston.
Southern (10-14, 8-5 Southwestern Athletic Conference) held a 63-62 lead after three quarters, but Texas Southern used a 9-1 run to take a 77-68 lead with four minutes left. The Jaguars could get no closer than seven points the rest of the game.
Southern’s Raven White and Taneara Moore both fouled out as Southern ran into foul trouble. The Jaguars had two other players finish with four fouls as Texas Southern made 34-41 free throws in the game.
Texas Southern (8-12, 8-5) came into the game shooting 68.3% at the foul line, but were on target all game against Southern.
Avent made 9 of 12 shots including six 3-pointers. Ataiya Bridges scored 20 and Jala Perry added 10 points and 12 rebounds.
Amani McWain scored 18 to lead the Jaguars. Genovea Johnson scored 17, and Jordan Aikens came off the bench to pick up 11 points.
Avent scored 20 of her points in the first half to help Texas Southern take a 42-35 lead. Southern held the Tigers scoreless over the half’s last 2:24 as the rallied to tie the game.
Chloe Fleming hit a pull-up jumper and McWain scored on a baseline drive. After a defensive stop, Aikens buried a 3-pointer from the top of the key. Both teams missed shots in the closing seconds before going into halftime tied 42-42.