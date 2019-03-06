HATTIESBURG, Miss. — Matt Wallner and Erick Hoard each hit two-run singles in a two-out rally that gave Southern Miss the lead for good on the way to an 8-3 victory over Southern on a chilly Wednesday night at Pete Taylor Park.
The Jaguars (6-6) led 3-2 after 3½ innings, but the Golden Eagles (5-5) sent nine batters to the plate in the bottom of the fourth, scoring four times and going on to break a five-game losing streak.
Southern Miss tacked on a run in each of the sixth and eighth innings to win at home for the first time since its season-opening series with Purdue.
Southern had eight hits but just two after the first four innings, and Jaguars batters struck out 13 times.
Southern Miss managed just seven hits, but collected 12 walks from seven Jaguars' pitchers. Still, the Golden Eagles left a season-high 14 runners on base.
The Jaguars got to Southern Miss starter Josh Lewis for three runs in the second inning, a rally highlighted by Hampton Hunter's two-run single.
In the fourth inning, Southern reliever Charles Bailey gave up an infield single to Fred Franklin to start the inning before logging the next two outs. But Bailey then loaded the bases on a hit batter and walk before Matt Wallner sent a single through the middle to give Southern Miss a 4-3 lead. After another walk, Erick Hoard sent another two-run single to right field to put the Golden Eagles ahead by three runs.
Southern put its first two runners on in the sixth inning, but the next three batters struck out.
Bailey (0-1) took the loss, allowing four runs on two hits in 2/3 of an inning. He walked two and struck out one.
Southern opens Southwestern Athletic Conference play this weekend with a three-game series against Arkansas-Pine Bluff at Lee-Hines Field.