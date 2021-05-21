MADISON, Ala. — Looking at the possibility of playing three more games at the Southwestern Athletic Conference baseball tournament, Southern needed an efficient pitching outing when it faced Alcorn State in an elimination game Friday afternoon.
The Jaguars got what they needed from senior left-hander Jacob Snyder, who quieted the Braves bats over the final six innings of a 10-5 win at Toyota Field.
Alcorn (6-19) scored two runs off of Snyder in the top of the fourth to slice Southern's lead down to one run, 5-4. Snyder righted himself, however, and held the Braves scoreless over the next four innings while the Jaguars increased their lead to 10-4.
Snyder tired in the ninth, issuing a pair of walks that helped Alcorn score one more run. Still, Snyder did what Southern needed him to do, closing out the game as the Jaguars (16-27) advanced to play Prairie View in Friday’s late contest.
Colton Frank hit a two-run homer and finished with three hits and four RBIs to lead the Jaguars. Taj Porter also had three hits, and Zavier Moore added three RBIs.
Southern loaded the bases with no outs in the second and third innings off of Alcorn starter George Osborne. The Jaguars chased Osborne with three runs in the second and two in the third.
Raylan Wagner, the third of six pitchers used by Alcorn, took the loss after being charged with two runs in the bottom of the seventh. Those runs came courtesy of Frank’s home run, and extended the Jaguars' lead to 8-4.
Southern added two runs on three hits in the eighth. Tremaine Spears singled home the first run before Frank picked up a sacrifice fly to drive in the final run.
Southern finished the game with 12 hits. The Jaguars missed early chances to blow open the game and left 10 runners on base.