By taking care of business the day before, even the weather couldn’t stop the Southern baseball team in Saturday’s regular season finale.
Tremaine Spears drove in three runs with three hits and Khristian Paul allowed one run in five innings as the Jaguars finished strong with a 9-1 victory against Alcorn State in a game shortened to six innings because of a downpour of rain just as the inning was completed.
Southern (24-29, 21-9 SWAC) overcame some Senior Day emotions and a gutsy pitching effort by the Braves’ Jermel Ford, putting the game away late with six runs in the final inning. Spears, playing his final game at Lee-Hines Field, highlighted the inning with a two-run double.
It was the 10th consecutive victory for the Jaguars, who clinched the No. 1 seed from the West Division on Friday. Southern will play East Division No. 4 seed Jackson State in the first round of the SWAC tournament at 3 p.m. Wednesday at Regions Field in Birmingham, Ala.
“Senior Day can be emotional and we showed that early,” said Southern coach Chris Crenshaw, whose team went 14-1 at home in conference games. “We scored two and kind of sat on that, then got a couple of zeroes, but we found a way to put a crooked number up to get us where we are now.
“I’m going to enjoy today; regular season champions on the west side.”
Paul (3-4) got off to a good start, retiring the first seven hitters he faced and giving up three hits with two strikeouts and one walk. Alcorn’s only run scored on an RBI grounder by Khalil Smith. Austin Haensel pitched a scoreless sixth inning.
“I felt pretty good,” said Paul, who threw 62 pitches and faced only five batters over the minimum. “Through the third and fourth innings, I felt a little slow, like I was getting fatigued but came back out in the fifth and felt really good. I kept attacking the zone and got outs.
“I worked on staying through the catcher because I’ve been pulling off. I was working on staying to the back side. We worked hard all season and had a rough start but we stayed on top of things all season and we continued to win. We found a way.”
Ford was almost as good, throwing 111 pitches in five innings of sweltering heat and giving Southern only three runs on three hits with six walks and five strikeouts. Spears tripled home a run in the first inning and scored on a wild pitch for a 2-0 lead.
Ford held Southern to one hit through four, but Spears doubled and then scored on a base hit by Nathaniel Lai in the fifth. Justin Wiley got the Jaguars going in the sixth with a run-scoring double. Another run came home on a grounder by O’Neill Burgos and then Hunter Tabb capped the inning with a two-run single.
Senior Day
Southern honored eight seniors playing their final home game with a pre-game ceremony: pitchers Joseph Battaglia, Dillen Miller, Mykel Page and Austin Haensel; outfielders Tremaine Spears and Justin Henry; infielder Jovante Dorris; and catcher Taj Porter.