Southern’s 24-21 victory against Alabama State in the spring opener Friday had an odd feel to it.

There were exciting runs, passes, defensive plays, momentum shifts and two extremely important kicks that had opposite results, both in Southern’s favor.

Lacking was the sense of atmosphere, college football pageantry, music, noise and fans. For those that think those aren’t important factors, Jaguars coach Dawson Odums is here to set the record straight.

“This is tough, no ifs ands or buts about it,” Odums said about trying to play college football in the midst of the COVID-19 pandemic. “I don’t wish this on nobody. If you’re going to play, there’s going to be some ups and downs. Our band wasn’t here, there wasn’t a lot of fans. The fourth quarter we picked up our own energy. You’ve got to find a way to do that and I thought our guys found a way.”

Start with the fact that Southern’s game was the only one of five on the original SWAC slate for this weekend that will have been played and Odums’ point about the difficulty is well taken. Three were postponed and one canceled because of pandemic protocol issues.

Southern emerged with the victory despite three fumbles, a bad snap that gave the Hornets one final drive and getting the wrong end of a replay review that appeared to take away a touchdown. But the Jaguars persevered because of what Odums likes to call the team culture.

After his fumble set up the Hornets’ go-ahead touchdown, quarterback Ladarius Skelton came back with a perfectly executed run fake to set up a wide open tight end Gregory Perkins on a 59-yard touchdown pass to tie the game moments later.

Skelton had one of his typical games, 10 of 22 passing for 135 yards and 72 yards rushing and a TD on 10 carries. He’d have had another rushing TD that would have clinched the game with 3:04 left but it was nullified by a holding penalty.

The Jaguars offensive line struggled at times. Southern was unable to get points despite having a first and goal at the ASU 2-yard line on their first possession, and had to settle for the winning field goal after on drive that started on the Hornets’ 25.

The defense produced five sacks, four by Jordan Lewis, who had 11 tackles overall, and 1.5 by Jalen Ivy as the Jaguars’ front pressure freshman Ryan Nettles all night with help from the secondary. Star wide receiver Michael Jefferson had five catches for 47 yards but he had no big plays.

The defense also produced the first points on Chase Foster’s pick six, one of two ASU turnovers among the game’s first six snaps. But the defense also hit a lull in the second and third quarters and had trouble stopping 170-pound running backs Ezra Gray and Jacory Merritt. Minus the sack yardage, Southern allowed nearly 4 yards per carry on rushing plays.

Cesare Barajas averaged 45.8 yards per punt and had two downed inside the ASU 10, one of which resulted in a fumble recovery by Shamar Zaragoza. The botched snap on a field goal try ruined what might have been a perfect night for special teams.

“We’re pretty similar looking in the running game, we missed some opportunities in the passing game,” Odums said. “The defense got off to a fast start then all of a sudden their (Alabama State) offense made a couple of plays. Special teams did pretty goofd until the last snap.

“We can watch the film and find some good and also correct the bad. From week 1 to 2 we’ll get a lot better. We have to get better. We didn’t play our best football. This is probably one of the hardest games we’ve ever had to prepare for. It feels good to get a win.”