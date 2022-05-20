The Southern baseball team didn’t make a statement with a big offensive night like the night before. But Friday’s 12-2 victory against Alcorn State was even sweeter.
The Jaguars clinched at least a tie for the SWAC West division title and the No. 1 seed in their bracket of next week’s SWAC tournament with a victory that relied on pitching and defense more than big bats.
Southern (23-29, 20-9) now has a two-game lead over Prairie View (18-11) with one to play. Texas Southern and Grambling are still one game back at 19-10, but Southern holds the tiebreaker over both by winning four of six in the regular season.
After getting 21 runs and 12 hits the night before, Southern got by with seven hits but airtight defense and strong pitching from starter Anthony Fidanza, who threw six shutout innings. The Jaguars did start fast with six runs in the first two innings but also got eight walks and seven hit batters by two Alcorn State pitchers, and two Braves errors.
O’Neill Burgos got the Jaguars going with a two-run single in the first and Southern scored four more in the second without getting a hit. The Jaguars ended the game the same way, scoring two in the seventh without a hit to make it a 10-run mercy rule victory.
“It’s something we worked for all year,” senior captain Tremaine Spears said of clinching the No. 1 seed. “Tonight wasn’t as pretty as you want it but you always find positives in what you do. We played good defense for the most part, had some good swings, good at bats; that’s what we take away. We take what we can get, as long as we get on base.”
Southern committed one error but made several outstanding defensive plays, two by third baseman Hunter Tabb, who had five assists. Southern also turned a double play in support of Fidanza (5-5), who allowed three hits and three walks with two strikeouts.
“I was sick last weekend and missed a start, so I was just glad to be back out there,” Fidanza said. “I felt good, just throwing the ball over the plate. All credit to my defense, Tabb a third, (Justin) Wiley at short, Jay (Armstrong) in center, all around great game defensively.
“My fastball was working. I threw probably six off-speed pitches. Two-seam and four-seam fastballs, getting ahead, they were getting themselves out on pitches that weren’t strikes.”
Nathaniel Lai had two hits and two RBI while Burgos knocked in three.
Locking down the No. 1 seed was a satisfying finish, which struggled through inconsistency and injuries early in the season. Southern has won nine consecutive SWAC games and 10 of the last 11 after spending part of the early season in fourth place.
“The beginning was rough, the middle was good and the end is getting better,” Southern coach Chris Crenshaw said. “It’s all you can ask for. They’re tough, resilient, they fight, they play to the end. The Southern standard is talked about by me, the alums I have talk to them, the tradition.”