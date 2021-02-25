The Southwestern Athletic Conference football game between Mississippi Valley State and Jackson State scheduled for Saturday has been postponed because of a positive test and subsequent quarantining at MVSU, the league announced Thursday.
That postponement leaves Friday’s Southern at Alabama State game as the only contest on the SWAC schedule. Two other games have been postponed and a third was canceled.
The Jaguars and Hornets are scheduled to kick off at 6 p.m. Friday in Montgomery.
Valley was scheduled to play at Jackson State, which is 1-0 after Sunday’s victory against Edward Waters. The game has been rescheduled for Sunday, March 14.
Previously, the State Fair Classic between Prairie View and Grambling was rescheduled from Saturday to March 13, and the Texas Southern at Arkansas-Pine Bluff game was reset for April 24.
Last week, Alcorn State announced it was opting out of the spring season because of COVID-19 issues, cancelling Saturday’s game with Alabama A&M. The league ruled all of Alcorn’s games would become forfeits.