Southern will wade carefully into the 2018 season.
The official season opener is Saturday at TCU, ranked No. 16 in the FBS in Fort Worth, Texas. That's the first of two road games against FBS competition.
Then the home opener for the Jaguars of the FCS is on Sept. 15 against Langston, an NAIA team that last played in the Southwestern Conference in 1957.
And finally the most important of the openers — the start of SWAC play — comes against Alabama A&M in Mobile, Alabama, on Sept. 22.
The Jaguars have three weeks before they begin conference play. That’s three games and about 15 practices to work out any last kinks and finalize a depth chart.
That isn’t to say Southern is any less motivated to compete against two bowl teams (Sept. 8 at Louisiana Tech) and a team from a lower division. But win or lose, the Jaguars have to be ready to battle through a wide-open SWAC.
The Jaguars want to use the nonconference slate as an opportunity to figure out who they are.
“The objective is to compete and get better and see who is with us and who’s not,” receiver Kendall Catalon said. “You’re going to see who is going to quit and who are our brothers on the team.”
Southern coach Dawson Odums has two main objectives this weekend, the first and most important being the maintaining of its health.
The Jaguars learned firsthand what can happen when a key player goes down in a non-conference game and how it can derail several weeks of the season — if lucky.
Former quarterback Austin Howard missed two games in 2017 after going down with a leg injury in the season opener against South Carolina State. And even when he came back there was an obvious hitch in his step, preventing him from ever coming close to 100 percent.
Odums summed up the dangers of football to the inevitable results of a physical sport and a risk that’s taken every week.
But while the Jaguars aren’t scared to take the risk, the threat of injury is always in the forefront of their minds.
“That plays a major part of your season,” Odums said. “One of your better players — it doesn’t matter the level — if one of your better players gets injured, it can change your season real quick.”
The second objective is to get players experience.
Southern is relatively set in its depth chart going into the season opener with the only remaining position battle being at quarterback — although even that is on its final stages as John Lampley separated himself by the end of preseason camp.
What Southern still needs to figure out is who gets rotated in and who can replace a starter in case goal No. 1 — staying healthy — doesn’t go its way.
The Jaguars believe they are as deep as they’ve been in a while at both running back and wide receiver.
Devon Benn will get the start in the backfield and the “Three Musketeers” of Kendall Catalon, Jamar Washington and Cameron Mackey will pick up where they left off in their breakout freshman seasons out wide.
But Southern plans to give as many as six running backs touches this season and will bring 10 receivers to Texas with the expectation six to seven could see time, including first-year transfers Trey Smith and Hunter Register, who add much needed length and received high praise during the summer.
Odums also said he wants to see a few of the tight ends step into more prominent roles behind starter Dennis Craig.
And with the amendment of the redshirt rule to allow a fourth game before forfeiting the season, Southern has options to tinker with the lineup.
“The only way you get game ready is for game snaps,” Odums said. “Allowing some of our guys down the line that may not get to play as much and get some game snaps. That’s what it’s all about: improving our game day operations and our game day speed.”
Defensively, Southern wants to rotate at least a consistent two deep at the line — a luxury they haven’t had the past few seasons.
Defensive coordinator Trei Oliver also circled the secondary as an area he hopes to develop further over the next few weeks.
“We evaluate weekly. We evaluate daily,” Oliver said. “Guys can’t come out here and go half speed because somebody is going to take their spot. We’re going to play a lot of guys these first two games, and then we’ll iron things out.”