DALLAS — Dawson Odums gave Jordan Lewis two instructions ahead of Southern’s 21-7 win against Texas Southern on Saturday at the Cotton Bowl.
1) Make plays on special teams.
2) Rush the quarterback.
Just four plays into the State Fair Showdown, Lewis made his first checkmark. Southern’s speedy freshman defensive end burst through the Tigers’ punt-protection unit nearly untouched, his eyes locked on punter Aaron Cuevas from the start.
The former high school hurdler threw up his hand at the exact moment Cuevas booted the ball, grabbing a fistful of leather in the process.
The ball tumbled a few feet into the air before falling into the arms of a waiting Carlos Stephens, who returned it 17 yards into the end zone for Southern’s first score of the day.
After that, no matter how hard Texas Southern tried to stop Lewis from hitting his second goal, the Tigers were unsuccessful — again and again and again.
By the time Lewis' day was finished, he was involved in three sacks and five total tackles, not to mention that blocked punt.
With the Jaguars offense struggling to replicate the production it in a 38-0 win at Prairie View a week ago, Lewis and the defense gave Southern exactly the kind of performance it needed.
“We know we’ve got a threat with him out there,” Odums said. “He’s done a great job of just changing the game.”
Lewis’ performance did, in fact, change the game for Southern, as the responsibility of making big plays once again fell to the defense.
Southern quarterback Ladarius Skelton followed the blocked punt with a 4-yard touchdown run on the Jaguars’ first offensive possession.
But the momentum did not last.
Bogged down by untimely penalties — and later, the exit of Skelton in the third quarter with an injury — Southern’s offense added to its point total just one more time Saturday, leaving the defense to hunker down for all 60 minutes.
Luckily for Southern, they did just that, stopping the Tigers on 12 of its 15 third-down tries and three of its four fourth down conversion attempts.
The only other offensive score was a 17-yard pass from former starting quarterback John Lampley to Trey Smith in the third quarter — but even that drive began in TSU territory thanks to a fumble forced by defensive end Tyran Nash.
Southern had 271 yards of offense, led by Skelton’s 134 yards passing and rushing. Devon Benn added 81 yards rushing.
“Sometimes it’s going to be on the defense,” cornerback Demerio Houston said. “Offense is going to struggle some games, and we have to pick them up. It’s just like when we’re struggling, it’ll be on them to pick us up. We’re used to it.”
Texas Southern spent most of the second half keying in on Lewis, throwing its running backs at him to chip off his runs at the quarterback.
All that did was free up Nash on the opposite side.
Following Lewis’ lead, Nash forced and recovered fumbles in the third quarter, effectively putting an end to TSU's late comeback pushes.
Nash tied Lewis with two of Southern’s five total sacks. The Jaguars also produced five quarterback hurries.
Texas Southern settled for 287 yards of offense, well below the 350.3 yards the Tigers averaged coming into the game.
The only breakdown in Southern’s defense came halfway through the fourth quarter when TSU quarterback Jay Christophe connected fullback Adrian Carter on a short dump-off for a 6-yard score.
“We come out and play every game the same,” Nash said. “We don’t have higher expectations or lower expectations. We just come out and play our game.”