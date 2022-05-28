BIRMINGHAM, Ala. — The Magic City is known for having some good eateries.
Chris Crenshaw and his Southern baseball team tasted defeat for the first time during the SWAC baseball tournament, falling 11-7 in 10 innings to Florida A&M on Saturday at Regions Field.
The same teams will play in the third game today, following Saturday afternoon's contest between Bethune Cookman and Alabama State.
The Rattlers’ L.J. Bryant put the game out of reach for the Jaguars, belting a three-run homer on the heels of Ty Hanchey’s run-scoring single to right.
“We just didn't close the deal,” Crenshaw said. “We didn't do good at the end when we normally do.”
The game began abnormally for the Jaguars, who took an immediate 3-0 lead in the first inning. To date, Southern has fallen behind every game in the tournament before storming back to win.
“We've been getting up at 6 a.m. for the last four days,” Crenshaw said of his team’s third straight 9 a.m. start. “They were woke this morning. We got out to a good start. Didn't finish well though.”
Back-to-back two-run innings for FAMU put the Rattlers up 4-3 through five innings. Jaguars pinch hitter Michael Latulas belted a home run off the roof of the Shipt batting cage beyond right field to knot the score at 4-4.
That’s when attention turned from the field to the dugouts as Southern pitcher Hunter Battaglia was tossed from the game. He had already been warned by umpires.
“They said he was talking to the dugout, the other dugout,” Crenshaw said.
Southern tacked on two more in the seventh, courtesy of Justin Wiley’s RBI double and Jovante Dorris’ run-scoring single off the shortstop’s glove.
The Rattlers’ Bryant smacked a two-run single to center to grab a 7-6 lead in the top of the ninth. Southern's O’Neill Burgos knotted the score at 7-7 on a single through shortstop.
Ty Hanchey untied the game in the top of the 10th with a single to right before Bryant’s blast virtually erased any chance of another Jaguar comeback.
Battaglia’s ejection means he is not available for Southern’s second game on Saturday. A Jaguars victory in Saturday night's contest will make him available for the championship game on Sunday.