1. Bubba time
Quarterback Bubba McDaniel is making his second consecutive start and third of his career. The job is his moving forward, and he continues to excel as the team becomes comfortable with him in command. His pocket presence is one of his strengths, an innate ability to move away from the pass rush into areas where he can make throws while keeping his eyes downfield. As long as he continues to take care of the ball and make accurate throws, it's hard to see any changes coming. The Jaguars' strong running game is one of his best assets.
2. Here they come
An overlooked aspect of the game for Southern is that freshman Joshua Griffin will likely be the punter for the foreseeable future because of an injury to Martell Fontenot. Griffin, who has never punted in a college game, has been effective as a kickoff man with 10 touchbacks or fair catches on his 21 kickoffs. But punting is a different story, and TSU will likely come at him hard, trying to force a mistake. While it’s not a glamorous position, mistakes in the punting game can undermine a good performance elsewhere. He will need support from the other 10 punt team players.
3. Rattle and hum
The Southern defense should take the same stance against TSU freshman QB Andrew Body as the Tigers to Griffin. Jordan Lewis leads a pass rush that has produced nine sacks and 32 tackles for loss. Get Body rattled and the mistakes will follow. Expect defensive coordinator Lionel Washington to give plenty of different looks and disguised sets to get inside Body’s head. The Jaguars don’t have to sack him, just get him off his spot in the pocket and knock him around to show him what SWAC defensive football is all about.
4. Don’t eat the cheese
Texas Southern is a SWAC team and not a punching bag, regardless of what an 18-game conference losing streak indicates. Several of those losses have been close games that got away from the Tigers at the end. Clarence McKinney has been trying to build the program and he’s got several upperclassmen waiting to shine through. The Tigers got a taste of winning last week and want to double down on it to get the elephant off their collective backs and start a new era in Houston. Jason Rollins has warned his team not to put any stock in anything that has happened with Texas Southern before.