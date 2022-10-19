Southern coach Eric Dooley was sparing in his analysis of the Jaguars’ Division II homecoming opponent Virginia University-Lynchburg, and with good reason.
The more his players think about the 0-7 Dragons, the less worried they might be. Dooley wants his team focusing on its own shortcomings and improvements rather than those of a program with five victories since 2013 and only 12 in its history.
“We got some game tape from their last game last night,” Dooley said at his weekly Tuesday news conference. “We’ve seen three or four games. We don’t worry about the opponent. We worry about us. It’s about us getting better each day.”
With the game sandwiched between a week of homecoming festivities and a key Southwestern Athletic Conference clash with Jackson State on Oct. 29, the potential for Southern sleepwalking through a game against a decidedly weaker opponent is much higher than usual.
Topping off Dooley’s concerns is the absence of 11 unidentified players who will serve a one-game suspension for their role in a pregame fight at Prairie View on Oct. 8.
Dooley’s biggest challenge will be keeping his team focused and handling position group rotations, which will be affected by the suspensions.
The Virginia University-Lynchburg football program was founded in 1948 and the school played four seasons while going 2-9 before it was discontinued. It was relaunched in 2011.
The Dragons went 2-9 last season, their only victories since 2018 when they went 3-. The program is 12-88 in the past 15 seasons. The team did not compete in 2020 because of COVID-19.
Virginia University-Lynchburg, under second-year coach Tim Newman, is 0-7 after last week’s 36-0 loss at South Carolina State. It is a historically Black school that competes in the National Christian College Athletic Association. The only previous meeting with Southern was in 2019 resulting in a 58-7 victory for the Jaguars.
The Dragons average only 200 yards per game on offense and are allowing 364. Last week, they were held to minus-59 yards of offense against South Carolina State while allowing 307.
“They’re going to throw the football; 69% of the time they throw it,” Dooley said. “They’re playing a lot of different quarterbacks. They do have a big receiver, 6-4 or 6-5, (Dominic Perks) who they look to get the ball to, and a scatback in the backfield. They’re a spread offense and will try to spread you out and create mismatches.”
Key’andre Larry completed 3 of 5 passes for 20 yards, and Matthew Weatherspoon 2 of 9 for 17 against South Carolina State. The two quarterbacks were sacked seven times for 45 yards in losses, although others have played the position. Virginia University-Lynchburg’s biggest offensive play was a 59-yard scoring pass from Shonny Nelson to Ronnie Faison.
The Dragons had four tackles for loss last week, including a sack by Joel Harris.
“They run a pressure defense with a lot of different blitzes from different parts of the field," Dooley said. "They like to man up on the outside. They’re aggressive and they should be. It’s not anything we haven’t seen before. In the seventh game you should have faced every front and every blitz everyone is trying to do.”
