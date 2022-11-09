When Karl Ligon signed with Southern, he had to figure there would be a nice, comfortable spot at the bottom of the depth chart for him.
Instead, the 5-foot-10, 180-pound freshman running back from Prattville, Alabama, has established himself as the team's main rusher. He got most of the snaps and carries among running backs in Southern’s 30-16 loss to Florida A&M on Saturday, and his presence has been a boost.
Ligon is the only running back to play in all nine games, and he’s the top rusher at that position with 450 yards and four touchdowns on 92 carries for a 4.8 yards per carry average.
Ligon doesn’t look like a freshman, either physically or on the field. That’s good news as Southern tries to finish strong starting with the home finale at 2 p.m. Saturday against Mississippi Valley State at A.W. Mumford Stadium.
“He’s a dude, for sure,” quarterback BeSean McCray said of Ligon. “He’s young and he doesn’t look like it. Once he ages, it’s going to be crazy for SWAC teams.”
Ligon is an ideal back for coach Eric Dooley’s offense, which requires backs to catch passes. He has seven receptions for 21 yards but is likely to get more tries.
Jerodd Sims left the Jackson State game with an injury on his first carry, and it's unclear whether he will play again this season. Kobe Dillon, who set the school record with 267 yards rushing last year against Arkansas-Pine Bluff, has been out all season with a knee injury. Kendric Rhymes is sharing time, but Ligon has looked more impressive.
When Sims left the Jackson State game, Ligon rushed for 66 yards on 17 carries. Last Saturday, he ran 13 times for 51 yards, showing great durability against the No. 1 rushing defense in the SWAC.
“My coach does a great job of having me prepared to know where to hit it,” Ligon said. “That’s how it happens.
His courage and toughness stand out as much as his physical attributes. He gets a lot of inside-zone carries and has to find his way through a knot of players, but he also shows the strength to run through tackles and get extra yards.
In other words, he runs like a veteran.
“We get to a certain point of the season where there are no freshmen,” Dooley said. “He’s played so many games, he’s there now in understanding what we’re looking for.”
Ligon was a big factor in Southern beating Alcorn State 21-17. He rushed for 92 yards and a touchdown on 16 carries. He had 74 in the first half to help Southern build its lead with three touchdowns.
Ligon is going to be a key moving forward even while sharing time with Rhymes, if Sims is out for the season. The next matchup against Valley will be tough with the Devils ranked fifth in rushing defense by allowing 147.2 yards per game.
Ligon said running against Jackson State and FAMU will make him a better back.
“A game like this will help us down the line, especially me,” Ligon said of the loss to FAMU. “A game of this magnitude got me some good experience. We’re going to come back harder come back better, keep our heads up. You win some, you lose some. We’re going to keep on fighting.”
