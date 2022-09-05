Jackson State coach Deion Sanders said he had a hint his son and Tigers quarterback Shedeur Sanders was in for a big day Sunday when he woke up from a nap on the plane ride to the Orange Blossom Classic.
Shedeur put up a monster game against perhaps the Tigers' toughest division opponent to key a 59-3 wipeout of Florida A&M in Miami. He was named SWAC offensive Player of the Week.
“I woke up on the plane to hearing him talking to the offensive coordinator about every look, every blitz concept they have,” Deion Sanders said. “That let me know he was getting ready to carve this thing like a Thanksgiving turkey.
“Shedeur is a pro. I’m not being a father, I’m being a coach. I’ve been saying it since he was a kid. He prepares like no other. He was mentored by guys like Tom Brady and Brett Favre.”
Sanders shredded the Rattler defense for 323 yards and five touchdowns, completing 29 of 33 without an interception. He completed his first 17 passes as JSU extended a 24-3 halftime lead with three TDs in the third quarter.
Shane Hooks caught six passes for 55 yards and two scores and Dallas Daniels caught five for 59 yards and another TD.
The Tigers defense held FAMU to 155 yards, 34 rushing, and forced four turnovers. Defensive back Kev’Ric Williams had a 35-yard pick-6 and linebacker Aubrey Miller a 19-yard fumble return. The Tigers returned a blocked punt for their final score. Five-star recruit Travis Daniels had three passes defended but did not play on offense.
“It was a tremendous win collectively and I’m proud,” Sanders said. “We left some things on the field. Even though we were dominant, they were upset we left a few things on the field, but I like that thought process.”
The Tigers sent a message to the rest of the SWAC that they are still the team to beat. FAMU was coming off a good effort in a 56-24 loss to North Carolina considering the Rattlers had 20 players ineligible for the game. They got all but eight of those back for Sunday’s game, including All-American linebacker Isaiah Land, but it didn’t make a difference.
FAMU coach Willie Simmons said Sanders is making it hard on SWAC opponents with his player procurement.
“I tip my hat to Jackson, Coach Prime and the job he’s done there,” Simmons said. “We knew that going in. They showed why they are the preseason No. 1 ranked team. He’s changing the landscape, not just of SWAC football but FCS football.”
Simmons said he was confident the remaining eight ineligible players will be available this week when the Rattlers play host to Albany State.
Swan song
Jackson State plays Tennessee State on Saturday in what could be its final appearance in the Southern Heritage Classic. JSU announced in February it is opting out with two years left on the contract despite being sued by Summitt Management Company, which puts the game on.
“We’re coming to play football,” Sanders said Monday. “I don’t know how it will be awkward when we come to play football. As far as the business aspect, it’s not beneficial to us or suitable to us. We love the classic. We just don’t want to play in it.”
In 2019, the schools signed a five year deal set to end in 2024 but Jackson State says it doesn’t make anything after expenses with the $350,000 guarantee for both teams.
Panthers roll
The reigning West Division champion Prairie View Panthers gave new coach Bubba McDowell a big victory in his first game against in-state and division rival Texas Southern, 40-23. The Panthers survived a one-hour weather delay and used the conditions to their advantage despite failing to complete any of their six passes.
Prairie View rushed for 388 yards on 65 carries and had three players top the 100-yard mark: Jaden Stewart (22 for 119 yards, two touchdowns), Ahmed Antoine (24-115-1) and quarterback Trazon Conley (8-109-2). Conley’s 70-yard TD run in the third quarter broke the game open and put the winners ahead 31-14. TSU never got closer than 14 points after that.
“We knew the weather was going to play a part in what we do,” McDowell said. “We went in with a game plan to run the ball and these young men did exactly what we worked on all week. They stepped up to the challenge.
Defensively, the Panthers shut down Tiger quarterback Andrew Body, who completed only seven of 17 passes for 53 yards and zero touchdowns with one interception. Body ran 10 times for nine yards.
“We had to stop him, put pressure on him and keep him in the box,” McDowell said. “We did a good job. He’s a big do. You don’t realize how strong he is. Even though we had 15 tackles for loss we missed some.”
Players of the week
Along with Sanders, other players of the week honored were: Grambling LB Lewis Matthews, Arkansas-Pine Bluff return specialist Maurice Lloyd and Alcorn State RB Jarveon Howard was the newcomer.
Matthews had 14 tackles, including 4½ for losses in the loss to Arkansas State; Lloyd had 187 yards on four kickoff returns, including an 85-yard TD against Lane College; and Howard rushed for 199 yards in the loss to Stephen F. Austin.