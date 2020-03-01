PRAIRIE VIEW, Texas — Southern junior Joseph Battaglia made the most of his first starting assignment of the season.
Battaglia missed a scheduled start last weekend when the SWAC-MEAC challenge was rained out, but nothing stopped him Sunday when he threw a seven-inning no-hitter in Southern’s 20-0 win over Prairie View.
Southern (5-6, 3-0 SWAC) scored six runs in the first and third innings as it took a 13-0 lead. It was much more than was needed for the performance Battaglia turned in.
A transfer from Baton Rouge Community College, Battaglia faced 24 batters and threw 96 pitches. He issued four walks and hit one batter.
Battaglia had previously pitched twice out of the bullpen. In 15 innings this season, he hasn’t allowed a run, earned or unearned, and has given up only four hits to go with five walks and 15 strikeouts.
Prairie View (2-10, 0-3) had only two runners reach second base, one each in the fourth and fifth innings.
At the plate, Southern had 15 hits and took advantage of five Panthers errors. Bubba Thompson went 4 for 5 with a triple, a home run and four RBIs. Zavier Moore had three hits and three RBIs, and Taj Porter contributed a bases-clearing double.
The Jaguars jumped on Prairie View starter Ty Tubbs in the first, scoring six runs on five hits. Thompson’s sacrifice fly in the second drove in another run, and Southern picked up six more runs on five hits in the third.
In the bottom of the fourth, Prairie View’s Brayden Johnson reached base on a fielder’s choice and stole second. Battaglia struck out Demetrius Young to end the inning.
In the Panthers' fifth, Jaylon Smith drew a walk to put runners at first and second, but Zach Trevino hit a grounder back to Battaglia for the final out of the at-bat.
For Southern, the series sweep to open conference pay eases the sting of a six-game losing streak it had taken into the weekend.
“We made some mistakes on Friday and Saturday but came out with the wins,” Jackson said. “Today, the one thing we try to emphasize is championship Sunday. Sundays are always important, and no matter what has happened before, you have to come out and play your best.”