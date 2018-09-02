Danny Johnson has gone from the Bluff to the NFL.
The Washington Redskins named Johnson on Saturday night to their preliminary 53-man roster, meaning the ex-Southern standout is expected to be active when Washington begins its season next Sunday against the Arizona Cardinals.
Johnson, a cornerback, was undrafted but continually impressed Redskins coaches in practice and steadily moved up the depth chart. Washington even cut veteran cornerback Orlando Scandrick to make room for Johnson.
Head coach Jay Gruden told The Washington Post the team had targeted Johnson since the Senior Bowl.
“Danny is awesome,” Gruden told the Post. “If you are a college free agent and you make an NFL team, its quite a dang accomplishment. I’m happy for Danny. He’s done everything right. He’s competed. . . . He can run. He can do special teams.”
If Johnson plays in a regular-season game, he'd be the first Southern player to do so since Rashaun Allen played in one for the Seattle Seahawks in 2014.