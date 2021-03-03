Southern defensive end Jordan Lewis came off the ball like a sprinter out of the blocks in the Jaguars’ victory at Alabama State last Friday.

Maybe Lewis’ rush was because of his history as a state champion hurdler, but more likely it was his sense of urgency because the 2020 season was pushed into the spring of 2021.

“I was thinking that it was our first game being back, and who knows how long (season will last),” Lewis said of his four-sack 11-tackle effort that earned him SWAC Defensive Player of the week honors. “Give it all you’ve got.”

+2 Southern football team hosts only home game Saturday against Arkansas-Pine Bluff The only thing better for Southern University than getting onto the football field for the first time in 447 days was walking off of it with a…

SouthLewis did that nearly from the opening whistle. On the third play of the game, he blitzed past Alabama State’s 6-foot-5, 350-pound right tackle Taurrian Stafford, slammed into quarterback Ryan Nettles and forced a fumble, which was recovered by Malik Ellis and returned to the Hornets’ 2-yard line.

Southern didn’t score on the possession but Lewis set the tone for the night. Lewis and fellow end Jalen Ivy combined for 5.5 sacks, keeping Nettles was under pressure all night. Lewis now has 22 sacks and five forced fumbles in his career.

Southern coach Dawson Odums is hoping Lewis performance is a sign he will return to being the force he was as a freshman in 2018 when he had 12 sacks and was named Freshman of the Year. He got much more attention in 2019, which, combined with injuries, dropped his sack total to four. Odums said Lewis has grown since his days as a raw rookie.

“His football IQ has gotten much better,” Odums said. “He understands what blockers are trying to do to him, what moves work, what moves won’t work. He’s understanding their body position and what he can do to counter it.

“There’s a lot of things we’re going to be able to do with him. He’s relentless in pursuit of the ball. He’s 205 pounds but plays bigger than he is.”

Lewis has worked on some other parts of his game such as strength and endurance. He had one in each quarter, and in the fourth his sack helped slow down the Hornets’ final drive that ended in a missed field goal. After his early success, Alabama State had to go to a running game and Nettles became more skittish, pulling the ball down to run when the heat was on.

In addition to his physical improvements, Lewis said he’s become a better technician. He’s learned some new moves and when to use them.

“I’ve worked on my technique, keeping my feet under me so I can complete the sack instead of falling to the ground,” he said. “I did drills, something called hoops, running around a hoop staying as low as you can. Different drills to keep my legs under me so I don’t slip. I’m working on a spin move, trying to get that down.”

“You have to be in the game all the time instead of coming out and taking breaks. My endurance has improved big time.”

Teammates say Friday’s game showed Lewis has become a more complete player.

“He’s a great athlete, always in the right spot,” wide receiver Brandon Hinton said. “He works hard every day even though he has great talent. It wasn’t surprising seeing him make those plays. When I got here, I saw him catching passes and they told me played d-line. We (wide receivers) don’t want to race Jordan.”

Few on the roster are faster than Lewis, who won the Florida Class 2A state hurdles title for Ocala’s Trinity Catholic with a time of 14.08. He’s light for an end but Southern moves him around to prevent opposing teams from trying to run at him.

Lewis said Alabama State tried going one-on-one against him in the first half but later tried double teaming him and chipping him with a running back for tight end. He left a strong impression on the Hornets’ coaching staff.

“His get off is unbelievable,” Alabama State coach Donald Hill-Eley. “We had two redshirt freshman tackles so we knew if we got behind the chains their work would be cut out for them. We tried things like chipping him and that was successful but he’s a great athlete. When we chipped him, he would spin inside and still making plays. He’s a grown man and one of the best ends in the conference.”

+7 Southern women handle Alcorn State's pressure, pick up big win The main goal for the Southern women against Alcorn State was to handle the pressure applied by the Braves defense.