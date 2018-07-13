No matter where he goes, Eric Dooley can’t bring himself to leave the Southwestern Athletic Conference.
The first-year head coach at Prairie View knows the league better than just about anyone currently in its ranks after spending two decades as an assistant coach at three schools, including 13 at Southern and three at Arkansas-Pine Bluff.
Dooley spent the past four years conducting the explosive Grambling offense, which ranked first or second in the SWAC in scoring each of the past three seasons, bringing the Tigers to three consecutive SWAC championship games.
“I’ve had the opportunity to see the conference and, actually, I’ve only ever been in the West my whole career in the Southwestern Athletic Conference,” Dooley said. “But I’m happy. I’m excited about it. The conference is good and continuing to grow.”
Dooley said it’s never uncomfortable coaching against his former schools because whatever team he works for at the moment is the one where all his loyalties lie.
His former boss, Grambling coach Broderick Fobbs, wishes Dooley well.
“When you’ve been in this type of field long enough, you get used to (coaches switching sides),” Fobbs said. “You work with guys one year and next year you’re going against them. It’s exciting, and we look forward to competing on the field.”
Look good, play well
Southern plans to unveil its new uniforms across all sports in the coming weeks with a tentative debut date set for football fan day on Aug. 18, team spokesman Chris Jones said.
The Jaguars recently agreed to a five-year deal with Under Armour to outfit all sports on campus along with the band and cheerleaders.
While the designs for the new uniforms are not final — everything is still in the production phase, Jones — Southern will have a new look for its football helmets.
The Jaguars will remove the gold and blue stripe from the top of the helmet, opting for an all-white look as a backdrop for the interlocking SU logo.
The logo will also undergo a slight change. The navy blue lettering will be swapped for white. The same Columbia blue and gold trim will remain.
“I think for our guys and their hard work, the Under Armour contract is great for our program," coach Dawson Odums said. "We all like change, and we think change is something beneficial for our university. It’s going to be a great look for our guys.
“But they’re going to wear the uniforms, not me. If they look good, I’m happy. If they feel good, I’m happy with it.”
Grambling tops the list (again)
Grambling, the reigning SWAC champion, was selected to again win the Western Division by league coaches and sports information directors, according the preseason poll released Friday. Last year's East champion, Alcorn State, was picked to repeat as well.
The Tigers dominated the all-conference team, as well, with a league high-nine first-team selections, including preseason Defensive Player of the Year, linebacker De’Arius Christmas.
“It’s truly a blessing,” Christmas said. “You can’t describe it. It just shows you that you have to work that much harder.”
Alcorn running back PJ Simmons was voted preseason Offensive Player of the Year.
Southern goes into the season with two All-SWAC selections — offensive lineman Jeremiah Abby and defensive back Andrea Augustine.