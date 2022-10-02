The Southern football team and coaching staff is hopeful that Saturday’s 59-3 demolition of Arkansas-Pine Bluff was powered by the release of frustration that had been building for days.
Coach Eric Dooley thought so. In the previous game, his team was a step late and two steps slow while dropping an ugly 24-0 loss to Texas Southern. This time the Jaguars were way ahead of the pace.
“They studied the opponent and executed the game plan in practice," Dooley said of his first Southwestern Athletic Conference victory as Southern’s head coach. “You have to play this game in practice. You can’t wait until Saturday to play the game. The light switch was on starting Monday.”
It was probably on long before that. The Jaguars were humbled like no Southern team in at least 10 seasons with the Texas Southern shutout loss.
There was no need for one player to step up and carry the team, the victory load was carried by numerous players. Seven different runners totaled 252 yards on the ground. Nine different receivers caught passes as renewed quarterback BeSean McCray stood in the pocket and found them while also piling up 79 rushing yards with his scrambling and ball handling.
The heart of Southern’s defense got a boost from defensive tackle Jason Dumas, who played his first full game and helped the unit double its interception total to eight, including a pick six for the fifth defensive touchdown in four games.
Ringing up a ‘W’ in the conference standings was just as important as the huge boost of confidence the Jaguars gave themselves. There was no impassioned pregame speech in the locker room or sudden rally call during warmups. The message from the coaching staff was simply for the players to do their jobs.
“You have to bring the energy every day,” Dumas said. “During meetings and pregame coach Dooley set the tone by saying ‘we don’t have anything to talk about; come out and do your job, don’t try to do too, just our 1/11th.”
It all came together for the Jaguars in a 35-point second quarter. McCray hit a big 54-yard pass to tight end Gregory Perkins to set up the first touchdown and the team knew this week's result wouldn't be like the last.
McCray connected on 14 of 18 throws for 241 yards and played without hesitancy, even after an interception on the second possession. Some nifty scrambling bought him time on a 35-yard score to defensive back Rudy Dyson to make it 14-3. Defensive back Corione Harris made it 21-3 with his 62-yard pick six, followed by two explosive running plays that sealed the deal.
Southern outgained the visitors 550-190
Dooley emphasized he didn’t worry too much about McCray’s state of mind.
“I have a great quarterback coach (Jonathan Williams) and try not to have too many voices unless I have to,” Dooley said. “I let him talk to (McCray) and understand. We require our players, the guys he competes against every day, to talk to him because your peers can get to you a little faster.”
Running back Kendric Rhymes had a breakout game with two rushing touchdowns and one receiving. His 29-yard run through a huge hole up the middle preceded a 36-yard touchdown by McCray, who confessed he was supposed to hand it to Rhymes on that play.
“Actually I stole his TD,” he said with a sheepish grin. “It was a give, but the hole was so big I said I’m going to make you my lead blocker.”
Rhymes made it 42-3 at halftime after an interception and 50-yard return by linebacker Derrick Williams.
The Jaguars (2-2, 1-1 in SWAC play) spent the second half on cruise control, but knowing the remaining Saturdays aren’t going to be this easy. Starting with a tough road game against SWAC West division leader Prairie View (3-2, 3-0). The upcoming trip will be an emotional one for Dooley and Dumas, who helped the Panthers to the division title last season.
Readiness will be crucial for the Jaguars while being on the road and in the position of the opponent. Dooley is hoping that being ready at game time won’t be an issue again.
“Being under coach Richardson, he used to say he could see that far away look in some of those guys' eyes (before a game),” Dooley said after Saturday’s win. “I didn’t see that. They were ready to play.”
Bus trip
The Southern Quarterback Club is arranging a bus trip to the Oct. 8 game at Prairie View, Texas. The bus leaves the F.G. Clark Activity Center parking lot at 6 a.m. the day of the game for the 4 p.m. contest. For more information, contact Reginald Jarvis at 225-939-5906 or rjarvis79@yahoo.com.