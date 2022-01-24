Southern’s scoring woes returned in the first half of Monday's afternoon’s game against Mississippi Valley, but they didn’t last.
The Jaguars found their shooting touch in the second half, and it was just in time to hold off the Devilettes 67-58 at the F.G. Clark Activity Center.
The win for Southern (8-10, 6-1 SWAC) came after Valley took a 51-50 lead with six minutes left in the game. Southern responded with an 11-1 run, and was finally able to breathe easy against Valley (2-14, 1-7), the SWAC’s last-place team.
“I told the girls I gave them a lot of credit for playing tough and getting that run,” Southern coach Carlos Funchess said. “They played tough defense, got some steals and went and scored. We had missed so many easy shots, especially early in the game.”
Valley rallied behind its outside shooting and made 10 of 20 3-pointers in the second half. Annya Moss led the Devilettes with four treys and 15 points.
Southern made just 8 of 34 shots in the first half, but went 18 for 31 in the final two quarters. Amani McWain had game-high numbers with 18 points and 11 rebounds. Nakia Kincey and Genovea Johnson each added 12 points.
Kayla Watson’s 3-pointer helped Southern take a 5-0 lead in the early going. The Jaguars extended the lead to 14-6 on Genovea Johnson’s drive in the final minute of the first quarter, but they went the next six minutes of game time without a field goal.
Southern eventually made two baskets in the final minutes of the second quarter, but Valley was able to mount a comeback. After trailing 20-11, the Devilettes outscored Southern 10-3, and trailed by two points at halftime.