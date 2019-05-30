The Southern University baseball program reaped another award Thursday when third baseman Tyler LaPorte was announced as a Collegiate Baseball third-team All American, the website announced.
LaPorte, a senior from Lafayette who also played at Baton Rouge Community College, was named Southwestern Athletic Conference Player of the Year after batting .389, second in the league, with six home runs and a conference-best 64 RBIs.
LaPorte, who batted leadoff, also stole 21 bases and struck out only 21 times in 269 plate appearances. He was also named SWAC tournament MVP as he batted .435 (10 for 23) with a double, two triples, a home run, eight runs and nine RBIs.
“He’s a high-energy player,” Southern coach Kerrick Jackson said. “He goes at it 100 miles an hour.
“Because he swings hard, it allows him to have success on pitches you wouldn’t normally think he could hit. He’s a guy who would be classified as a bad-ball hitter. He’ll put balls in play on pitches you wouldn’t suggest he swing at.”