The phrase “That’s baseball” was never more true than it was for Southern when it caught fire to win the Southwestern Athletic Conference tournament 11 days ago.
The randomness of where a thrown baseball will end up after it collides with a hard-swung bat brings out the superstitious nature of even the best players. It also gives postseason hopes to a team like Southern, which cast a spell at the SWAC tournament, earning the conference’s automatic berth in the NCAAs.
Certainly not one to change what is working, Southern coach Chris Crenshaw kept the message for his team the same as it prepared this week to play in the Austin regional. The fourth-seeded Jaguars (20-28) take on Texas (42-15), the regional’s top seed and No. 2 national seed, at 1 p.m. Friday at Disch-Falk Field.
The game will be televised and streamed on the Longhorn Network.
“Stay together. That’s what I preached going into the (SWAC) tournament,” Crenshaw said. “We’ve talked about some of the same things. Stay together, stay on this, pull for one another and let me do all the fussing. Y’all just pick each other up.”
In Texas, Southern will face a team that won the Big 12 regular-season championship before going 2-2 at its conference tournament. The Longhorns' 2.95 team ERA ranks No. 2 nationally, and their .980 fielding percentage was tops in the Big 12.
Individually, the Longhorns had four first-team all-conference selections, including right-handed pitcher Tristan Stevens, who has a 2.99 ERA and is expected to start against Southern.
“The thing I think about (watching film on Texas) is their offense,” Crenshaw said. “The ERA and the other stuff kind of goes out the window once you get into the tournament. Some guys play well in the regular season, and some guys don’t play well in the postseason. To me, it's tournament time now and you never know who’s going to show up.”
Southern’s fortunes took a dip in the middle of the season with injuries to six players. All are back this week except one, pitcher Joseph Battaglia, who was 4-4 with a 6.04 ERA and a team-leading 50⅔ innings pitched when he was hurt.
Crenshaw has not named a starter for Friday’s game, but John Guienze (1-5, 6.80), Wil Allen (4-2, 6.97) and Jerome Bohannon (1-5, 7.40) have gotten most of Southern starts other than Battaglia.
Offensively, Southern is led by Tremaine Spears (.300, 6 HR, 37 RBIs), O’Neill Burgos (.306, 5 HR, 32 RBIs) and Zavier Moore (.292, 12 doubles, 31 RBIs).
In six games at the SWAC tournament, the Jaguars hit .296 as a team including nine doubles and five home runs. It was a 180-degree turn from just one month earlier, when Southern was outscored 35-7 during a seven-game losing streak, struggling in its first year under Crenshaw, who's coaching on an interim basis this season.
An assistant to then-coach Kerrick Jackson, Crenshaw took over this summer when Jackson left for a job with Major League Baseball.
The Jaguars' production at the SWAC tournament was also proof that Southern was ready to play its best in a postseason setting.
“We've been winning lately,” Moore said of Crenshaw. “So he's been doing something right.”
After playing seven games during the regular season, all on the road, against NCAA tournament teams, Crenshaw feels his team will be ready for the atmosphere of an NCAA regional.
“It helps playing on TV and playing on the big stage,” he said. “Going somewhere unfamiliar and then performing, I think that prepares us for the tournament.
“This weekend we need to show up, play team baseball and get ahead of hitters.”