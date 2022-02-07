The Southern men’s basketball team had trouble finding its shooting touch against Alabama State, so the Jaguars did what they have done best all season and relied on defense.
The Jaguars collected 11 steals, forced 18 turnovers and pulled away in the second half of a 72-58 Southwestern Athletic Conference win over the Hornets at the F.G. Clark Activity Center.
The win was the eighth consecutive at home for Southern (14-9, 9-2) as the Jaguars stayed a game ahead of a four-team logjam at second place in the conference standings.
Southern led 39-28 at halftime and wasted no time stretching the lead to double figures. Terrell Williams hit a 3-pointer to push the lead to 12, and Alabama State (6-17, 5-6) got closer only once the rest of the game. That came at 54-43 with 12 minutes left, but Southern responded with an 11-3 run.
Williams finished with 17 points and seven rebounds, and Tyrone Lyons had 11 points and 13 rebounds. Jayden Saddler (11 points) and Brion Whitley (15 points) were also factors.
Southern held Alabama State’s Trace Young, last week’s SWAC player of the week, to four points and eight rebounds. The Hornets were led by Isaiah Range with 19 points.
Southern got a big lift from J’Quan Ewing in the first half when he scored seven points and had five rebounds, three on the offensive end.
The Hornets trailed 15-9, but chipped away. They were as close as 21-20 until the Jaguars went on a 14-2 run to take a 35-22 lead. The teams traded baskets in the final minute of the half as Southern took a 39-28 lead.