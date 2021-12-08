It seemed to some in attendance for Southern’s Tuesday announcement of Eric Dooley as the school’s 20th coach that the former Jaguars assistant coach never really left The Bluff.

Dooley was simply on an 11-year, three-school journey through the Southwestern Athletic Conference West Division on his way back to lead Jaguar Nation. And those who knew him best were there to greet him.

Southern players whom Dooley coached during his run from 1997-2010 showed up in big numbers for the news conference. When he walked into the first floor of the field house holding hands with his wife, Alicia, a hearty round of applause started among those players.

“This is the perfect place for him,” said James Vernon, a Jaguars running back from 2003-05. “It was inevitable. Going to different places was him getting ready to come back here. I believe he can be our next Pete Richardson. He has the charisma, character and love for the university.”

Said Quincy Richard, a quarterback from 1999-2003: “Ever since he left, we still follow him. He means what he says. He’s always been a great mentor, great resource, a great uncle to all of us. To see him come back — I know his work ethic — the sky’s the limit.”

New Southern football coach Eric Dooley happy to be 'home' after decade absence Southern University held its second homecoming celebration of 2021 on Tuesday, but this one had a happier ending.

Dooley was touched by the show of support. He coached running backs and wide receivers who went on to become doctors, lawyers, entrepreneurs and administrators. Win or lose, they sought him out as a coach on the opposing sideline and never stopped reminding him where his path must lead.

“Even though its 15-20 years ago, we still talk like I’m coaching those guys,” Dooley said. “They’re like sons to me. Whenever I came across that field they said, ‘Coach, you gotta come home.’ They didn’t care who was around, (school) president or athletic director. It was, ‘Coach, when are you coming back to Southern?’ I take my hat off to those young men.”

Dooley exhibits a quiet, calm demeanor. Deeply religious and always nattily dressed with his signature bow tie, Dooley made just as big of an impression on his former Jaguars off the field as he did on it.

Calvin Mills, a running back from 1997-99, really needed Dooley when the two arrived in the same year. Mills’ father died when he was 3 years old. He said if not for Dooley, he wouldn’t own his own software company through which he made a huge donation to the school at the Bayou Classic.

“I talked to him yesterday (Monday); I could hear the excitement in his voice,” Mills said of Dooley on Tuesday. “We’re just happy to have him home. He’s a father to a lot of us. He believed in me and gave me an opportunity to prove myself.”

Former Jaguar wide receiver Curry Allen went from walk-on to the No. 1 receiver under Dooley’s guidance. He remembers watching Dooley’s Prairie View team hang a season-high 48 points on Southern at homecoming in front of 24,580 on Oct. 23.

“I figured he was interviewing,” Allen joked. “I said, ‘Really, Coach? You’re going to come here and beat us like that?’ It shows the program he can build. He rebuilt PVU. A lot of the success he’s had is because he’s a good man.”

Former players and fans will like the fact Dooley is known for throwing the ball often. Prairie View had an offense that averaged 408 yards and 28 points per game in league contests.

“He had a saying, 'We’re getting off the bus throwing the ball,' ” Richard said. “Sometimes we did. He’s had a lot of good experience at a lot of places."

But he also took great care to mentor his players off the field.

“We were student-athletes," Richard said. "He was someone who cared more about our well-being in life after football than their 40 time. You’d run through a wall for him. He helped me become a better man, a better insert-whatever-word-here. I’m eternally grateful.”