2021 SWAC Baseball Championship

Southern's Javonte Dorris steps on home plate to score on O'Neill Burgos' three-run home run in the ninth inning against Jackson State in the SWAC tournament championship game Sunday in Madison, Ala.

 Provided photo by Michael Wade/SWAC

The fourth-seeded Southern Jaguars (20-28) take on Texas (42-15), the regional’s top seed and No. 2 national seed, in the NCAA regional baseball tournament Friday at Disch-Falk Field.

The game will be televised and streamed on the Longhorn Network at 1 p.m.

Southern cast a spell at the Southwestern Athletic Conference tournament 11 days ago, earning the conference’s automatic berth in the NCAAs.

In Texas, Southern will face a team that won the Big 12 regular-season championship before going 2-2 at its conference tournament. The Longhorns' 2.95 team ERA ranks No. 2 nationally, and their .980 fielding percentage was tops in the Big 12.

Follow live coverage of the game below, with updates from sports columnist Scott Rabalais.

