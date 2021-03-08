Southern football coach Dawson Odums said quarterbacks Ladarius Skelton and John Lampley both likely will play in the Jaguars' next game, and he isn’t sure which one will start.
Southern has an open date this week and plays March 20 at Texas Southern.
Ladarius Skelton started his 21st consecutive game in Saturday’s 33-30 loss to Arkansas-Pine Bluff but was benched after committing an unsportsmanlike conduct penalty. Lampley played the remainder of the game except for one three-play, third-quarter series for which Skelton returned.
Odums said he met with the quarterback about the infraction he termed “very out of character” for Skelton, who was playing against his hometown school.
“He understood why he was benched: an ill-advised unsportsmanlike penalty, and (loss of) composure,” Odums said on Monday’s SWAC coaches Zoom conference. “We went with John, and I thought John played well.
“(Skelton’s) got a clear head. He’ll be ready in two weeks. We’ll get a game plan in place. We’re probably going to see both. I don’t know if it will be John starting and then Ladarius, or Ladarius starting and then John. But both guys probably will play.”
Southern was leading 7-3 when Skelton committed the penalty. Lampley, who started five games in 2018 before Skelton took over, completed 22 of 37 passes for 238 yards and two touchdowns, but threw three interceptions.
“I understand the emotions, playing against your hometown team, a lot of guys on the team you know,” Odums said. “You’re a quarterback, you play for the Jags. One thing we pride ourselves on is composure under pressure. He wasn’t the only one that got out of composure.”
Southern was hit with an unsportsmanlike conduct penalty by tackle Jeremiah Stafford on the play before Skelton’s penalty.
Odums said the offensive staff will develop a game plan to include two quarterbacks after Lampley had to operate on the one set for Skelton.
“We’ll evaluate and see how it goes,” Odums said. “John was operating on Ladarius' game plan. Now we’ll have a game plan for Skelton and one for Lampley with time to work on that. It will be beneficial to us, lessen the load. Both guys have a unique skill set. We’ll evaluate on a week-to-week basis and make a decision from it.
Hands down
Odums said Southern receivers had seven dropped passes, one by Brandon Hinton that could have kept a fourth-quarter drive alive with 4:08 to play. Hinton also dropped one in the end zone.
“We’ve got to get better,” Odums said. “We’re going to work on it, make sure we’ve got the right guys out there in crucial situations. The guys out there have to step up and make a play.”
Man of few words
When asked by SWAC Zoom host Andrew Roberts for an opening comment on his team’s game, Odums said a lot in only four words: “Didn’t get it done.”
Roberts then opened the call for media questions.
Rankings
Saturday’s loss to UAPB dropped Southern from No. 1 to No. 5 in the Boxtorow HBCU top 10 poll released Monday. Alabama A&M, which beat South Carolina State 31-7, moved into the top spot, followed by Jackson State, Prairie View and UAPB.
Unbreakable Glass
Alabama A&M quarterback Aqeel Glass threw for 272 yards and four touchdowns in the victory against South Carolina State. The SWAC preseason MVP completed 15 of 33 passes and threw three interceptions.
“He brings everything; leadership on and off the field,” Alabama A&M coach Connel Maynor said. “As good as he is, he was a little nervous and threw some picks in the first quarter. Once he settled down, we were able to settle down.”
Agonizing losses
Grambling’s Keilon Elder fumbled the ball away at his 1-yard line with 1:04 left to allow Jackson State to escape Eddie Robinson Stadium with a 33-28 victory. Elder was hit by Aubrey Miller and the ball was recovered by Keonte Hamilton.
Texas Southern rallied from a 13-0 deficit to take a 19-13 lead but lost when Prairie View’s Kristian Mosely ran 4 yards for a score with 1:40 left. PV’s Storey Jackson had 17 tackles, four for loss, and recovered a fumble to snuff out TSU’s final possession.
This week
Only two SWAC games are on tap Saturday, which was originally set as a league-wide open date. Mississippi Valley is scheduled to play its first game at 2-0 Jackson State at 1 p.m., and Grambling will travel to Arlington to play Prairie View in the State Fair Classic at Globe Life Park at 3 p.m.