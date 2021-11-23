The Southern men's basketball team was looking to get back on track Tuesday night, and after a slow start, the Jaguars found a groove.
Behind 29 points from Brion Whitley and 25 from Tyrone Lyons, Southern routed Ecclesia College 109-53 at the F.G. Clark Activity Center.
Also scoring in double figures were J’Quan Ewing with 19, Damien Sears with 11 and Isaiah Rollins with 10.
It was the first home game of the season for Southern (2-4), which had notched a 73-70 win at Tulane on Nov. 13 and had dropped road games against Louisville, Rice, South Dakota and Nebraska.
On Tuesday, the Jaguars defense was the catalyst, forcing 35 turnovers while setting up the Jaguars to score 58 points in the paint.
Ecclesia, which competes in the NCCAA, stayed close for 10 minutes before Southern got going. Jaquan Dotson made five 3-pointers and led the Royals with 21 points.
Tuesday's game was a chance for the Jaguars to do a little self-improvement work, which coach Sean Woods described afterward.
“We've got to do some things that we’ve been trying to do,” he said. “First of all, we got some points in the paint. We’ve got to get more paint points. Second of all, we’ve got to stop turning the ball over, and three, we’ve got to continue to get our legs back under us.”
Southern took its time before it got going, then rolled in the second half. The Jaguars led 45-31 at halftime, then scored the first 16 points of the second half to take a 30-point lead.
Southern made 40 of 69 shots (58%) from the field and 23 of 33 free throws. Lyons and Whitley combined to make 6 of 10 from 3-point range.
Woods is still looking for offensive improvement despite the numbers his team produced against an outmanned opponent.
“We’ve got to make layups when we get layups, and we’ve got to make open shots when we’re wide open,” Woods said. “Other than that, I like the way we’re playing.”
Southern separated itself from Ecclesia midway through the first half.
The Royals’ Zachary McGee hit a 3-pointer pulling the teams even for the only tie of the game 18-18. Southern turned up its defensive intensity, as it fueled a 17-0 run by forcing 12 turnovers over the next eight minutes.
The run featured steals by six Jaguars, and was highlighted by a stretch of five consecutive Ecclesia possessions that resulted in a turnover. Lyons started the run with two free throws and a 3-pointer. His dunk off an alley-oop pass from Gavin Harris gave Southern a 35-18 lead with 3:43 to go in the half.
Ecclesia’s Jaquan Dotson hit a 3-pointer to break up the run, but Southern made its next five shots from the field and led 45-31 at halftime.
Whitley, Ewing and Lyons each scored four points to spark a 16-0 run in the first five minutes of the second half.