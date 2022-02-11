Despite sitting in first place in the SWAC standings, it's too early to say the Southern men’s basketball team is in the driver’s seat for the conference’s regular-season title.
That could change after this weekend when the Jaguars take a newfound confidence in their rebound on the road to play Prairie View and Texas Southern. Southern would need to win both games and then get a little help from other teams, but improved rebounding could be just what the Jaguars need to hold up their end of the equation.
It already showed up in Southern’s past two games, wins over Alabama A&M and Alabama State. Those opponents were tied for fourth in the SWAC in team rebounding, well ahead of Southern, which sits at 11th.
“Ty Lyons and Terrell Williams really went to the glass like I wanted them to,” Southern coach Sean Woods said of the two games. “(Rebounding) has been kind of a letdown until now. We’ve been winning with our defense and turning people over, but I thought our rebounding hasn’t been what we need. We’ve really made headway these last few games.”
In Southern’s 73-64 win over Alabama A&M, both teams had 33 rebounds. Williams nine rebounds to go with 12 points while Kirk Parker grabbed eight rebounds
Against Alabama State, a 72-58 win, Southern pulled down a season-high 43 rebounds including 18 on the offensive end. There was plenty for Woods to be pleased with — 17 points and seven rebounds from Williams, and 11 points and 13 rebounds from Lyons and nine points.
Freshman forward J’Quan Ewing was also a factor with nine points and six rebounds.
First up is Prairie View (4-7, 4-15) a team that forfeited its first two SWAC games because of COVID-19 protocols within the program. One of the forfeited games was scheduled for Jan. 5 at Southern.
The teams will play at 5:30 p.m. Saturday. On Monday, Southern plays Texas Southern (10-10, 8-3) at 7:30 p.m. in a rematch of their first conference game of the season.
TSU scored the first basket before Southern scored the next 13 points. The Tigers, who outrebounded Southern 40-24, got as close as four points in the second half, but trailed the rest of the way in the Jaguars 63-50 win.
“All of these teams are scrappy. There isn’t a team in our league that isn’t capable of beating any other team,” Woods said. “You can’t take any of them lightly.”