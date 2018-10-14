The emotion boiled up through Dawson Odums as he tried his best to shout over the sound of the Southern band still celebrating the team’s 38-0 win over Prairie View A&M.
His voice was hoarse from the previous three hours, and the more he yelled the more sweat ran down his face.
But he had a message to deliver to the world — the same one he preached to his players for two weeks.
“We’re not defined by what people say,” Odums said. “Words can’t hurt us. What you do on that field is the true measure of a Jag.”
The past two weeks were brutal for the Jaguars, who had nothing to do but sit and stew over the program’s worst offensive performance in close to a decade in a 23-3 loss to Alcorn State before going into the open week.
No matter how hard it tried to block the outside noise, Southern knew people were starting to write off the season.
Southern wasn’t anywhere close to living up to what Odums saw as its potential, vowing to make changes before returning to the field.
He spoke of the need to get out to a faster start or find more consistency at the quarterback position. But at the root of the problem wasn’t any physical shortcomings or failed executions.
Southern’s psyche was broken.
Battered and chipped away over five weeks of a constant stream of disappointing performances, the Jaguars simply couldn’t think straight.
If there was any hope of saving the season before it all slipped away, getting the team’s mind right had to be priority No. 1.
“We had a lot of psychological meetings this week because our psyche was messed up,” Odums said. “We lost our psyche coach a year ago. People don’t realize how important that is. These kids have issues. I got to deal with a lot of that myself because I don’t have that help. We had the bye week to lock in mentally because they have a lot going on in life.
“It’s easy to sit in the stands and boo, but I know what they go through. When you’re in that foxhole, you love them. When you’re on the outside, you don’t know what we go through. We’re a family in there. I have nothing but love for the players and the coaches. Tonight, you saw what love does. It prevails in the midst of adversity.”
The “psyche coach” Odums described was Dr. Debra Fountain, Southern’s former unofficial team psychologist.
Fountain died unexpectedly last season while with the team on a trip to Arkansas-Pine Bluff, where she was found unresponsive in her hotel room the day before the game, leaving the Jaguars without a necessary outlet of support.
Part of Odums’ “Brain Trust,” Fountain was a regular at Southern’s games and practices and was said to know if something was amiss with a player just by looking at their mannerisms. She often created motivational speeches or videos before games.
Odums and his staff have done the best they can to replace her, but their already loaded schedule limits their capabilities.
So during the open week, instead of spending all their time on the field, Odums spent more hours in meeting rooms.
The result became the most dominant win in two years.
“It was a long two weeks when you get beat for homecoming and everybody writes you off,” Odums said. “But that’s why you don’t play for everybody. We play for the “S” and the “U” and the guys in the locker room. And when you’ve got that kind of love for each other, good things will happen.”
During the postgame interview after Alcorn, Odums failed to name a single bright spot for the team.
Two weeks later and the tone is completely reversed as Southern feels better than it has all season.
The message now is to stay focused and keep that momentum.
“We were hungry coming into this game and we got the win tonight,” wide receiver Kendall Catalon said. “Now the boys feel good, stay humble and we’ve got Texas Southern next week.”