When Southern needed someone to step in and perform in a pinch, quarterback Bubba McDaniel answered the call.
When it came to crunch time against an upstart opponent, the Jaguars went to their bread-and-butter running game.
That combination, plus a battered but resilient defense, allowed first-year head coach Jason Rollins to snare his first victory with a 41-24 victory against Division II Miles College on Saturday night at A.W. Mumford Stadium.
The Jaguars (1-1) scored 21 unanswered points to put away a game that had six lead changes. McDaniel ran for two touchdowns and threw a 39-yard scoring pass to Marquis McClain to give the home team some breathing room in the first game before a non-pandemic restricted crowd.
“I just wanted to win the game for our guys and our fans,” said Rollins, who took over as interim coach in May. “They work hard. We have a goal and a vision. You have to take one at a time. This was the most important one.”
Backup running back Craig Nelson rushed for 134 yards on eight carries, including a 68-yard dash in the third quarter that gave Southern the lead for good, 27-24. Devon Benn added 62 yards on 13 carries as Southern piled up 323 yards on the ground.
McDaniel, who made the first start of his career because starter Ladarius Skelton wasn’t 100%, completed 10 of 13 passes for 140 yards. His touchdown strike to McClain made it 34-24 with 12:37 left in the fourth quarter and he added the final nail with a 5-yard scoring run with 7:25 left.
McDaniel was finished with 56 yards on eight carries and had a 9-yard scoring run in the second quarter. He was sacked once and fumbled the ball away to stop a drive but guided the Jaguars offense nearly flawlessly the rest of the way.
“I found out (I was starting) right before the game,” said McDaniel, a junior from Dothan, Alabama. “I was excited. I had to calm my nerves and focus on doing my job, help lead the team. You've got to be confident.
“It wasn’t anything they were doing," McDaniel said of Southern's first-half struggles. "It was all about us."
Southern found itself trailing 17-13 at halftime and it could have been more — but the visitors from the Birmingham, Alabama, allowed the clock to run out without getting a shot at a field goal deep in Southern territory as the first half ended.
Miles (0-2) — which took Alabama State into overtime last week before losing 14-13 — appeared to have Southern on the ropes. The Bears outgained Southern 265-168 in the first half with a 14-10 edge in first downs and converting five of seven third down tries.
The Jaguar defense had trouble containing the running back duo of Donte Edwards and Kingston Davis, who combined for 130 yards and a touchdown on 29 carries. When they weren’t pummeling the Southern defense, quarterback Claude Newell was hitting key passes. He completed 15 of 22 passes for 194 yards and one touchdown, an 8-yarder to Jed Adetoye to give the visitors the lead at halftime.
Southern came roaring out of the locker room and took the lead back with an eight-play, 62-yard drive capped by Benn’s 6-yard run. Southern ran the ball seven times right up the guy on the drive.
More important was the defense, which finally got a stop on the Miles offense. Derrick Williams’ third-down sack forced a punt. After Southern retook the lead on McDaniel’s TD pass, the Jaguars defense dropped Bears runners for losses on three consecutive plays. Davin Cotton and Camron Peterson combined for a third-down sack to force the punt.
Southern came out of the exchange with the ball on the Miles 42-yard line and went back to the ground. Seven consecutive running plays ended with McDaniel faking and then keeping for a 5-yard score.
“Skelton wasn’t 100% this week from Game 1, so we went to McDaniel for this game,” Rollins said. “I think he did well. He executed our game plan throwing the ball and executing the offense, what we expect from a fourth-year guy.”
Southern lost defensive star Jordan Lewis for the game to a second-quarter injury, but the team rallied to hold Miles to 137 second half yards. Cotton had seven tackles, including 2½ for loss and a half-sack.
Safety Tamaurice Smith had eight tackles and broke up two passes.