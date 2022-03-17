The man who built Southern’s baseball into a powerhouse HBCU program is getting his name on a building a week from now.
Southern will dedicate its baseball fieldhouse in the name of legendary coach Roger Cador at a 1 p.m. ceremony March 26, the school announced Thursday. The ceremony will take place before Southern’s 3 p.m. game against Grambling.
The Cador Baseball Operations Center was completed in 2015 and was one of Cador’s pet projects, along with the building of Lee-Hines Field. Groundbreaking for the $1.4 million project came in 2013 and in 2017 the Southern Board of Supervisors voted to name the building, which sits just beyond the stadium’s left field fence, after Cador.
But the former Jaguars coach, who retired after the 2017 season, said it was an enterprise many more years in the making. Before the clubhouse construction, Southern players were forced to change at nearby F.G. Clark Activity Center or in the parking lot.
“It took 16 years and we were able to get it done, so there it is,” Cador said. “It was an extremely proud moment when we got it finished. I had to overcome a lot of obstacles to make it happen. I promised many classes of players we would have the clubhouse.
“They had to change in the parking lot to play a game. That didn’t sit well with me. That’s why I kept fighting and pushing, and finally we got it.”
Cador, who was inducted into the American Baseball Coaches Association Hall of Fame in January, coached Southern for 33 years (1985-2017) and compiled a 913-597-1 record (.604). He won 14 SWA titles with 11
appearances in the NCAA tournament and three NCAA regional victories.
Southern had a dozen 30-win seasons under Cador. He coached 10 All-Americans, including Golden Spikes winner Rickie Weeks, who was the No. 2 overall pick by Milwaukee in 2003. Weeks was one of 62 of Cador’s players taken in the Major League Baseball amateur draft.
Cador was inducted into the SWAC Hall of Fame in 2018 and the Louisiana Sports Hall of Fame in 2019.
“I’m happy the young people now have a place,” he said. “A struggle is a wonderful thing if you understand the outcome is going to be good.
“The business community in Baton Rouge was very helpful. I was fortunate to connect with them and they got on board with what I was trying to do. They did it because my kids did community serve and the business community appreciated it."
As a player at Southern (1970-73), Cador led the Jaguars with a .393 average as a junior. He was drafted by the Atlanta Braves and rose as high as the Triple-A Richmond team and developed a lifelong friendship with MLB player and manager Dusty Baker.
Cador said he remembered being promised an on-campus stadium during his playing days and was thrilled when Lee-Hines opened in 2001, his 17th season as a coach.
“It was a monumental achievement to get a baseball field,” he said.