For the second time this season against Arkansas-Pine Bluff, the Southern women’s basketball team amped up its intensity in the third quarter to blow past the Golden Lions 75-58 at H.O. Clemmons Arena in Pine Bluff, Arkansas.
With the score tied 30-30 at halftime, Southern outscored Arkansas-Pine Bluff 31-12 in the third quarter. The Jaguars opened the fourth quarter with a 10-0 run to open up a 71-42 lead, their largest lead of the game.
On Jan. 16, Southern broke open a one-point game by outscoring the Golden Lions 20-8 in the third quarter, and went on to defeat Arkansas-Pine Bluff 67-57.
Saturday’s win allows Southern (7-9, 7-3 SWAC) to remain in fourth place by itself in the conference standings. Arkansas-Pine Bluff (2-14, 1-9) lost its ninth consecutive conference game.
All totaled, Southern shot 41% from the field (26 of 63), but it made 11 of 20 3-point attempts and 12 of 13 free throws.
Nakia Kincey made five 3-pointers and led Southern with 19 points. Amani McWain knocked down four 3-pointers and scored 16 points, and Tyneisha Metcalf had 11 points and seven assists.
Arkansas-Pine Bluff’s Khadijah Brown scored a career-high 26 points and grabbed 10 rebounds.
The game’s turning point came late in the second quarter after Arkansas-Pine Bluff took a 30-22 lead with three minutes left. Southern used an 8-0 run to tie the score, and the momentum carried over into the third quarter.
Southern led 40-37, and outscored the Golden Lions 21-5 over the six minutes of the third quarter. Coupled with the opening run of the fourth quarter, Southern outscored Arkansas-Pine Bluff 49-12 during a span of 17 minutes.
It was different for Arkansas-Pine Bluff in the first half, when it showed it was ready to play.
After Kincey’s 3-pointer helped Southern take a 7-4 lead, the Lions offense began to click. Pine Bluff scored on five consecutive possessions, a series that included two Southern turnovers and went on to lead 17-15 after one quarter.
In the second quarter, Kalia Walker’s fast break basket moved Pine Bluff out to a 22-17 lead. Taneara Moore’s jumper and Amani McWain’s 3-pointer tied the score 22-22 with six minutes left in the half before the teams each put up an 8-0 run.
Walker scored four points to help the Lions take a 30-22 with three minutes to go. For Southern, Kincey and Tyneisha Metcalf made 3-pointers as the score evened up at halftime.