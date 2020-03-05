A short-handed Southern women’s basketball team turned to a veteran and a newcomer for leadership Thursday night, and it turned into a winning combination.
Senior Brittany Rose scored 18 points and freshman Raven White added 14 points, eight in the fourth quarter, as Southern held off Texas Southern for a 59-56 Southwestern Athletic Conference win at the F.G. Clark Activity Center.
The Jaguars were without Jaden Towner, their leading scorer off the bench, and starter Alyric Scott. Southern (14-14, 12-5) was able to stay a step ahead of TSU (18-10, 13-4) most of the second half to pick up a key conference win.
“(White) was big. She was going after every rebound, and she’s a presence for us,” Southern coach Carlos Funchess said. “We made some good passes in to her and she got some big buckets for us in crunch time.”
Rose did most of her scoring in the first three quarters, but hit two free throws with 15 seconds left to give Southern a 59-56 lead. TSU missed two 3-pointers in the closing seconds as the Jaguars closed out the win.
“Brittany can shoot the ball with the best players in the conference and tonight she showed that,” Funchess said. “Those free throws at the end took a lot of pressure off of us.”
There were two ties early in the fourth quarter, the last at 44-44. White scored twice off of offensive rebounds, made two free throws and took a feed from Caitlyn Davis for another basket as Southern surged out to a 55-51 lead with 1:09 left to play.
Davis made two free throws, but TSU’s Richelle Velez hit an off-balance 3-pointer to cut Southern’s lead to 57-56 with 17 seconds left.
The first quarter was dominated by runs from each team. Brittany Rose made three jumpers including a 3-pointer as Southern scored the game’s first nine points.
Trailing 9-0 after the first two minutes, the Tigers started beating Southern down court, and came back to take a 12-9 lead. Chloe Fleming’s driving basket broke up the run, but TSU went on to lead 17-11 after one quarter.
Southern began limiting TSU’s fast break points’ in the second quarter, and made five of its first seven shots. Taneara Moore’s three-point play gave the Jaguars a 22-20 lead with five minutes left in the half, and they led by as many as seven points before settling for a 31-28 halftime lead.