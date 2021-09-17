Ground and pound
Southern looked like its old self in rolling up 323 yards rushing last week. That should be where the Jaguars’ offense begins with a veteran, physical offensive line. It would be nice to have Jerodd Sims return at running back, but Devon Benn, Craig Nelson and Kobe Dillon all had good efforts. It’s unlikely the Jaguars will top 300 yards against a defensive front like McNeese’s, so the run game will need some help, meaning consistency from the passing game. This will be a good game to get tight end Ethan Howard involved a little more, regardless of whether Ladarius Skelton or Bubba McDaniel is at quarterback.
Smackdown time
Southern touts itself as physical, but there was too much reaching and grabbing by the defense last week that led to plenty of missed tackles. The Jaguars won’t get away with that this week. It’s likely that the defensive staff struck some fear into Southern defenders in practice to concentrate on angles and leverage, and to hit hard, wrap up and take down Cowboy ball carriers. Too much hitting can result in inconvenient injuries, but this is tackle football after all, and arm-tackling won’t cut it. Look for the defense to be a little hyped up and excited about getting after quarterback Cody Orgeron.
Frank and Jason
It’s never about the coaches, but you can’t help but wonder how two old friends will fare when they’re leading their charges. Wilson has five years of experience as a head coach over Rollins, including four on the same staff together. They’re roughly the same age and know each other well, so it's likely that knowledge is a push. The key here is which coach can motivate his players to perform for 60 minutes at their best. The first and second game jitters are far behind Rollins, and he is fortunate to have plenty of Jaguars who played in the 2019 game who will remember they were their own worst enemy in that day.
The wait on 8
The best thing that could happen for Southern this week is for defensive end Jordan Lewis and quarterback Ladarius Skelton to play at full speed. That’s especially true of Skelton, who gives Southern a weapon the Cowboys are going to have trouble dealing with if he’s on his game. Coaches hate preparing for the option, and no one in the SWAC runs it better than Skelton. Southern can win the game if he outplays his counterpart, Cody Orgeron. That didn’t happen two years ago as Skelton fumbled it away twice before being replaced by Bubba McDaniel, who led a rally that fell just short. McDaniel was really good last week, but the Jaguars chances are better with Skelton calling the shots.