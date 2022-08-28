The buzz in the Southern University field house lobby last Dec. 6 wasn’t just buzzy, it was palpable.
A standing-room-only crowd of fans, administration, former players and coaches and media were anticipating something big, something special, something very Southern, something not seen on the Bluff for more than 40 years.
Adorned with a cap, a medal and his signature bow tie accenting his sartorial splendor, former Jaguars assistant coach Eric Dooley was coming home to take over the beloved program in a move to some felt was preordained.
At 6 p.m. Saturday, Dooley makes his first appearance as head coach against Florida Memorial in A.W. Mumford Stadium.
Jaguar Nation had seen football coaches hired many times before in that span. Some succeeded, some hung tough, some crashed and burned. But not since SU hired Otis Washington in 1981 did a confluence of factors create a consensus choice.
Even the beloved Pete Richardson — Dooley’s mentor, who delivered four Black college national titles — was a head-scratcher to a large segment of the fan base at the time.
“Dooley is the first since Otis that really checked all the boxes,” former assistant coach and longtime equipment manager Derek Price said. “Southern fans don’t even know or don’t care that he attended Grambling.”
Indeed, 13 seasons under Richardson was probably Dooley’s most valuable bargaining chip, not that he had to bargain. But being a New Orleans native, who journeyed out on his own to build his résumé and succeeded in his first head coaching try with an exciting, pass-oriented offense, burnished his appeal.
Dooley’s long association with Southern created a network of former players and coaches unified their respect of his abilities as a coach, competitor and communicator. Players from all positions flocked to him.
“If you are competitive and want to be something, ain’t no way you wouldn’t love him,” former Southern receiver LaQuinton Evans said. “He’ll still talk trash, say he’s faster than me and he’s the best receiver in the world. It’s his charisma, his sincerity.”
And his fashion sense. Long known as the sharpest dresser Southwestern Athletic Conference, he takes his attire seriously. Evans once joked that Dooley was so intent on looking good that he ironed his practice gear.
“Hands down, you could see him becoming a head coach,” former receiver Curry Allen said. “We knew he had that gift. All the players wanted to hang out with coach Dooley. They were in and out of his office, dapping him up. His personality was magnetic.”
The early signs are promising with a spike in ticket sales and donations. Interest is reaching a crescendo with the first game less than a week away.
It was never such a slam dunk to Dooley himself. On his way up, he never felt he was destined to return and lead the program. He only ever looked at the road immediately in front of him, a carefully laid out set of steps “ordered by God.” It was also a product of his love for the sport and determination to succeed.
He was admittedly a little nervous as he approached the dais, holding hands with his wife, Alicia, but it melted away quickly.
“I felt joy,” Dooley said. “I felt the love. It was a warm welcome. I saw my former players, all the guys I coached we were still in touch. It meant so much to me. I didn’t expect it. They were happy I was coming back.”
The foundation
Family, faith and sports kept Eric Dooley on a straight and narrow path while growing up in the Carrollton area of New Orleans near Xavier University.
Steve and Queen Dooley were supportive of Eric and his six siblings (four brothers and two sisters). Everyone around town knew Steve Dooley’s gas station. Parental expectations were high and included not just attendance at Greater St. Matthews Baptist Church, but full participation: Sunday school, Wednesday Bible study, the choir, Baptist Training Union classes.
“It wasn’t up for debate in my house,” Dooley said. “You had to attend any function at the church. We had a very tight, family-oriented community.”
Dooley recalls his childhood as “happy and safe” in a city that isn’t always so kind. Gravitating to sports early helped, first at nearby Carrollton Playground and later Harrell. Coach James Short encouraged Dooley and some of his friends to bring their games to Harrell, then under the watchful eye of NORD legend Elton Mims.
Small, but wiry and fast, Dooley played nearly every sport. He came up in fast company on the playground and at Fortier High School among the likes of future NFL players Aeneas Williams, Ashley Ambrose and Maurice Hurst. Aeneas’ brother, Achilles, was Dooley’s quarterback at Fortier, where Dooley was twice named all-district.
Longtime Tarpons coach Alfred Levy recalls Dooley as an athletic and quiet, serious player.
“He wanted to be in and around the game,” Levy said. “He was a bright kid and wanted to learn as much as he could about football.
“Some of the kids were in and out of football but he had that ‘stay-there.’ He had good leadership qualities, a quiet leader. The other kids gave him the utmost respect.”
One of those was Southern defensive coordinator Henry Miller, a lifelong friend, workout partner and colleague, who followed Dooley from Prairie View to Southern. A year older and somewhat less disciplined, Miller latched on.
“He was a straight-line kid, and I was a little off straight-line,” Miller said. “He helped me stay out of trouble and never let what was going on in the ’hood affect him.
“His nickname was ‘Sweet.’ He always had to look sharp, on and off the field. However Jerry Rice dressed, he dressed. Tape around the waist, tape on his shoes. ... anytime he had an opportunity to put on a suit jacket, he would. No one could outwork him. We’d get up early and work until the evening. He could run all day.”
After a nondescript career at Grambling under legendary coach Eddie Robinson, and after injuries cut short a career in the CFL and the Arena League, he tried his hand as a high school coach at McMain Magnet in New Orleans while teaching middle school.
In 1997, Southern offensive coordinator Mark Orlando helped him land a part-time running back assistant’s job under Richardson. He kept his New Orleans teaching job and commuted.
“I got the idea he was very conscientious because he was willing to come back and forth every day,” Richardson said. “He did a great job, and when we had an opening, I gave him the wide receiver assistant job. I knew he was serious.”
Dooley parlayed his chance into a career launch and 13-year association with Richardson.
“I only got one speeding ticket,” he joked about his commute. “I didn’t know coach Richardson. It was about the opportunity. I thought it was a challenge and accepted it. I coached all the offensive skill guys. That planted the seeds of being an offensive coordinator.”
Dooley helped Southern win a pair of Black college national titles and stayed for one season after Richardson retired. The next seven seasons were split between Arkansas-Pine Bluff and Grambling, where he was offensive coordinator.
Moving up
When Willie Simmons left Prairie View for Florida A&M in 2018, Dooley landed his first head coaching job and went 20-14 in four seasons. The Panthers won the SWAC West title last season despite dropping their final four games after a six-game winning streak.
One of those victories was a 48-21 blitz of Southern in front of 24,580 at homecoming — a game Dooley, in retrospect, called a “job interview.” His up-tempo offense overwhelmed Southern with 27 unanswered points.
Southern athletic director Roman Banks had spoken to Dooley about the job in May, when Dawson Odums left for Norfolk State. But the timing wasn’t right, and Southern opted for an interim coach, assistant Jason Rollins. Rollins’ team struggled to a 4-7 record last season, losing four of its final five games.
Banks already had a replacement in mind, with Richardson’s hearty approval.
“I thought he was an outstanding hire,” Richardson said. “He knows the inner workings at Southern. He’s an outstanding fit and will do an outstanding job.”
Weeks before Dooley’s first game, Banks was seeing immediate effects. Season ticket sales have increased 1,500 from 2021. Donations, athletic and otherwise, have spiked, as has the vibe.
“You can tell the energy level and excitement is up,” Banks said. “I attribute that to who coach Dooley, his character. People identify him with the golden times when he was an assistant and his connectivity with coach Richardson. He reaches the fan base and personalizes and has gotten football alums to engage again.”
If Dooley feels tremendous pressure to succeed, he doesn’t show it. He knows the strengths and weaknesses of the program he loves, and he hit the ground running in rebuilding a roster that lacked depth. It’s easy to love the exciting brand of offense he’s bringing in, but now he has to show it can produce victories and championships.
“I’m a very confident guy,” he said. “My steps were ordered to be here. It’s an assignment God has me on. It doesn’t mean there will be no obstacles. I think it’s going to work out.
“I knew when I accepted the job, I had to pull it together fast. We are confident in the guys we’ve got. I love challenges. It’s my mindset we can come in and take care of business right away.”