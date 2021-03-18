Southern baseball is leaving town this weekend to go back to the drawing board. The Jaguars break from the Southwestern Athletic Conference schedule for a three-game nonconference series with Rice.
The teams meet at 6 p.m. Friday with the Saturday and Sunday games set for a 1 p.m. start.
Coach Chris Crenshaw is tweaking his rotation for the weekend. Right-handers Joseph Battaglia (1-1, 4.30 ERA) and Wilhelm Allen (2-0, 5.82) will start the first two games. Left-hander John Guienze, a weekend starter since the beginning of the season, will go back into the mix.
“The third game might be a staff game, I haven’t decided,” said Crenshaw, whose team is 5-10. “I’m trying to see who can do what.”
The Jaguars’ staff had some good moments in Tuesday’s 7-5, 11-inning loss to Lamar. Starter Jacob Snyder allowed two earned runs in four innings while Enrique Ozoa and Dimitri Frank each pitched two scoreless innings. The previous weekend, Southern allowed 12 runs in each of two losses to then-winless Prairie View.
“It wasn’t just the pitching; we didn’t make plays defensively,” Crenshaw said.
Crenshaw is also looking for improvement from the hitting lineup. Southern scored five runs in the first two innings Tuesday but went scoreless for the next nine.
Jaylen Armstrong hit his first home run of the season, a two-run shot, to give Southern a 5-2 lead and added another hit and a stolen base. Jovante Dorris had two hits and an RBI, but the Jaguars struck out 12 times overall, 10 times after the second inning and four times in the final two innings.
“We need to stick to the plan,” Crenshaw said. “We got a lead, and the guys lost focus on what we talked about doing and it showed. When we stay focused, we score runs. It’s just being undisciplined.”
Rice (8-8) is led by first baseman Bradley Gneiting, who is batting .339 with three homers and a team-high 13 RBIs. Third baseman Braden Comeaux, a graduate of Lake Charles-Barbe, is batting .316, and catcher Justin Long has a team best four home runs with nine RBIs.
The Rice rotation will be right-hander Blake Brogdon (1-2, 6.52 ERA), Mitchell Holcomb (2-1, 5.59) and left-hander Brandon Deskins (2-1, 2.75).
“I’ll experiment some to find the right nine and make sure I make the right moves with the lineups,” Crenshaw said. “Everybody is healthy for the most part. I’ve still got a couple of guys dinged up.”