If coach Kerrick Jackson has his way, Southern's baseball series with Tulane this weekend will be a glimpse into the future.
It’s not the unique series setup. Southern plays at Tulane at 6:30 p.m. Friday and at 1 p.m. Sunday, sandwiched around a 2 p.m. meeting Saturday at Lee-Hines Field in Baton Rouge. What Jackson wants is more games against in-state opponents.
Southern and Tulane haven’t played since 2016.
“We want to get them back on the schedule on a regular basis,” Jackson said. “The goal for me is to play everybody in the state, where everybody is within driving distance. Good games with quality opponents in state will increase our home games.
“Tulane is playing really well and are in a tough baseball conference. The American Athletic Conference is close to a Power 5. We have a tough weekend ahead of us.”
Jackson said a friendship with Tulane coach Travis Jewett helped in arranging a three-game series which will aid the Jaguars when they get back into conference play next week. Jackson and Jewett, who is in his fourth season at Tulane, got acquainted when Jackson was an assistant coach at Missouri and Jewett was at Vanderbilt.
Southern (6-6) is on a four-game winning streak after Tuesday’s 8-7 victory against Northwestern State in 10 innings. The Jaguars came from behind with five runs in the sixth inning, highlighted by clutch two-run singles by Jovante Dorris and Zavier Moore.
Jerome Bohannon allowed two earned runs and four hits with six strikeouts in four innings. Larry Barabino got the win, pitching out of trouble in the 10th inning. Southern had eight hits but struck out eight times and stranded 12 baserunners.
“We missed on some opportunities to score runs and keep them from scoring,” Jackson said. “We’re working on their baseball IQ, getting them to understand how the game needs to be played and continue to move in that direction. We’ll get better. They showed some fight and competitiveness and that’s ultimately what gave us a chance to win the game.”
Jackson said his starting rotation this weekend will be the same as it was in the SWAC opener last week: Wilhelm Allen (1-1) on Friday, Darren Smith (0-0) on Saturday and Joe Battaglia (1-0), who threw a no-hitter against Prairie View A&M last time out, on Sunday.
Tulane (10-2) is also on a four-game winning streak and has beaten Cal State Fullerton two out of three. The Green Wave is led by third baseman Trevor Minder with team-bests of .386 batting average and three homers, with 12 runs batted in. Centerfielder and leadoff hitter Hudson Haskin is batting .364 with a .474 on-base percentage.
The Green Wave rotation will have Braden Olthoff (3-0) on Friday, Jack Aldrich (1-0) Saturday and Donovan Benoit (1-0) Sunday.
Finney update
Jackson said ace righthander Eli Finney has been cleared medically and could return and pitch in a week or two.
“He’s been throwing without pain,” Jackson said. “Once we increase the intensity we’ll see where he’s at.”