While many coaches treat the spring game like a glorified scrimmage, Southern coach Eric Dooley wanted gamelike situations and divided his squad into separate teams Saturday at A.W. Mumford Stadium.
Some players were allowed to switch teams. Quarterbacks wore white instead of blue or gold. When Dooley asked Blue team starter Bubba McDaniel to take over the Gold team, McDaniel was too proud to make the change.
“I didn’t want to join the winning team. I didn’t feel like that was right,” McDaniel said. “I wanted to stay on the Blue team and grind with them. We had to calm down and make plays. We were too tight. We weren’t executing and staying on the field.”
McDaniel's perseverance helped the Blue team, which trailed 27-0 at the half. McDaniel moved the team better in the second half and threw two scoring passes to balance out the scoreboard.
“I wanted Bubba to work with the other team, but he had the mindset of being competitive,” Dooley said. “He wanted to bring the Blue team back. I understand that and like that in him. You want a guy that’s not going to shy away and take the easy way out. That showed me a whole lot.”
McDaniel threw a 40-yard TD pass to Kobe Hartman and a 56-yarder to Isaiah Taylor. He also had a 38-yard completion to Shamar Zaragoza. McDaniel also completed three passes to tight end Travis Tucker for 30 yards in the second half.
McDaniel said competing with junior college transfer BeSean McCray hasn’t been a problem.
“The competition has been good,” he said. “We help each other and there isn’t any tension at all. Coach Dooley definitely likes to go fast. (This offense) is a big change.”
O-line look
The Gold team’s success could be partly attributed to having the No. 1 offensive line operating in front of quarterback BeSean McCray. Returning starters are center Dallas Black, right tackle Jermiah Stafford and left guard Brian Williams. Filling in the remaining gaps were transfer Bryce McNair at left tackle and holdover Bernard Childs at right guard.
Sims clicking
Southern is still a team that can run the ball, as evidenced by JJ Sims’ play. He rushed for 100 yards on 12 carries, ripping off gains of 19, 38 and 21 yards while running for a touchdown and catching a 23-yard scoring pass for another.
“Sims really, really exploded today,” Dooley said. “You think he’s not that home run hitter, but he does everything well. OK, so you think he’s a big back and won’t be effective catching the football, but every time you look up he’s catching a pass and making a big play out of it.”
Special issues
Southern struggled with some of its special teams play but was hampered by the game format that divided the teams up. Long snaps on punts often bounced back to the punter, and the Jaguars missed three extra-point attempts, two of which were blocked.
Luke Jackson missed field goal attempts of 33 and 57 yards and had another blocked. The Jaguars also fumbled two punts.
“It’s going to be fixed,” Dooley said. “Knowing (special teams) coach (Terrence) Graves, he’s already executing some of the things we’re going to do. We’ll be able to put some guys in on special teams that weren’t able to go.”