PINE BLUFF, Ark. — If the Southern football team had any lingering negative feelings about its inability to gain a single, game-deciding yard the previous week, those feelings were obliterated Saturday in a flood of points, yards and takeaways.
The Jaguars started thumping Arkansas-Pine Bluff from the first play of a 34-7 domination at Simmons Bank Field, walking away with its most dominant performance and a Southwestern Athletic Conference record to boot.
Freshman running back Kobe Dillon turned his first career start into a single-game record 267 yards rushing and three touchdowns on 14 carries, smashing the mark of 245 set by former Jaguars star Lenard Tillery on Nov. 12, 2016, against Prairie View.
That wasn’t all. A defense that had been gashed for 576 yards in a loss to Texas Southern held the Lions to 207 and intercepted four passes, three by mighty-mite safety Chase Foster.
Special teams chipped in with a key fumble recovery by Kordell Caldwell, two field goals by Luke Jackson and the early tone-setter when Kennen Tate hustled downfield to drop Tyqua Fleming at the UAPB 11-yard line on the opening kickoff.
“It was focus,” Southern coach Jason Rollins said. “It was a very focused football team. We wanted to prove the team that played the week before, they were better than that.”
The victory gave Southern (3-3, 2-1 SWAC) a needed boost heading into a key stretch in the season. The Jaguars host four consecutive conference games against teams that are a combined 12-1 in league play.
“It's always tough to get a win on the road,” said Southern linebacker Ray Anderson, who had a team-best five tackles, including two sacks. “It’s a huge confidence boost going home. We don’t like to lose on the Bluff. We have to tidy up even more to get to the fun part.
“It’s a great feeling to get those fans up on your side — more chaos to get the momentum going. Those fans are so true to us, we want to show them true love and the games they deserve to see.”
Anderson would like a repeat of Saturday’s encounter. Dillon started in place of the team’s leading rusher, Devon Benn, who was a gameday scratch because of an injury. He didn’t wait long to start making homecoming miserable for the Lions.
On the game’s sixth snap, three plays after Foster's first interception, Dillon turned the left corner and sped 40 yards for a score. In the second quarter, he bolted 45 yards up the middle on a second-and-17 play. If UAPB had any chances at a second-half comeback, Dillon put them on ice with a 75-yard dash on the first snap of the second half, giving the Jaguars a 28-0 lead.
Asked if his record-setting performance was mind-blowing, Dillon answered: “Yes. Hats off to my O-line. Without them, I wouldn’t get anything accomplished. It’s a privilege, a gift running behind them. I felt confident.
“I’m an athlete. I do what my coach asks me and I work hard at it. I knew (about the record) in the fourth quarter when Mr. Willie (Scott, the Jaguars' associate sports information director) came by and told me. It felt great, but I’m humble, a humble kid. I’m looking to get better.”
Dillon, who was a quarterback in the spring, entered the game with 36 career carries and as the team’s second-leading rusher with 253 yards, which he more than doubled. He had no special instructions.
“Just go be yourself,” Rollins told Dillon, a former state champion at Ferriday. “We believe in you and know what you do in practice. Every day is new for him, another day to get better. Six games on the job. The future is bright for him.”
Southern used other big plays to take control and send the Lions (1-5, 0-4) to their fifth consecutive defeat. After Dillon’s second touchdown, Kayvo Britten fumbled the ensuing pooch kick by Joshua Griffin and Caldwell recovered at the Lions 26-yard line. Three plays later, Jamar Washington took a shovel pass from Ladarius Skelton and picked his way through traffic for an 11-yard score to make it 21-0.
Southern rushed for 304 yards and needed just 69 passing yards in the victory. The Jaguars were even able to get Skelton, their former starting quarterback, his first snaps since Sept. 18. It was Skelton's final game in Pine Bluff, his hometown.
The defense was allowing 6.0 yards per play for the season but throttled the Lions offense, which went back and forth between quarterbacks Skyler Perry and Xzavier Vaughn. The Lions averaged 3.5 yards per play and averted a shutout with a 13-yard run by Vaughn with 1:54 left.
The Southern defense wanted the goose egg badly but left feeling happy.
“Tremendously,” Anderson said of the want for a shutout. “Every week you want a shutout, to dominate the offense you face. At the end of the day, we just want the ‘dub.’ ”