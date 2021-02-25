Southern 23, Alabama State 13: Two defensive-minded teams will likely maul each other throughout the night, with points and yards hard to come by. The Hornets will break in a new quarterback who hasn’t taken a snap for his program, and Southern will likely take the time to run the clock, cutting down on the possibility of mistakes — especially if the Jaguars get the lead early. With all the practice difficulties hurting the timing and precision of the offenses, a likely hero might be Southern punter/kicker Cesar Barajas, with three field goals and some well-paced punting.
Southern at Alabama State: Here's our prediction for the Jaguars' spring football opener
Jim Kleinpeter
