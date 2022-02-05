The Southern women’s basketball team held Alabama A&M to six second-quarter ponts, and the Jaguars controlled the second half as they defeated the Bulldogs 65-58 at the F.G. Clark Activity Center.
The score was tied 15-15 after one quarter before Southern surged to a 29-21 lead at halftime. Southern stretched its lead to 38-25 early in the third quarter, and Alabama A&M didn’t get closer than 10 ponts until there were three minutes left in the fourth.
Neither team shot well, but Southern pulled down 40 rebounds including 17 on the offensive end. The Jaguars also forced 15 turnovers while committing just eight.
Defensively, Southern held its own when the A&M tried to work the ball into post players Dariauna Lewis and Jada Clowers.
“You can give up twos but not threes when you have a big lead like we did,” Southern coach Carlos Funchess said. “You make them earn it. On the other end we have to score the basketball better. I think we left eight or 10 points out there.”
The win allows Southern (10-11, 8-2) to hold on to sole possession of second in the SWAC standings. It was also Southern’s eighth consecutive win at home after losing to Alabama A&M (5-15, 4-6) at home last February.
Tyneisha Metcal topped Southern with 18 points. Amani McWain added 11 points and eight rebounds, a total that included two huge offensive rebounds in the final minute as Southern ran out the clock.
A&M’s Dariauna Lewis, the reigning SWAC player of the week who averages double figure points and rebounds, finished with 13 points and eight rebounds.